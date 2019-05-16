Used Acura Hybrid for Sale Near Me

56 listings
  • 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    14,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,010

    Details
  • 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    19,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,097

    Details
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    1,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,099

    Details
  • 2018 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Acura NSX

    5,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $134,900

    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    52,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $31,400

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    25,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,582

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    9,197 miles
    Good Deal

    $124,898

    $6,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    5,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $45,495

    $1,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    37,455 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2013 Acura ILX Hybrid in Black
    used

    2013 Acura ILX Hybrid

    55,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,850

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Black
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    5,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $118,990

    $18,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    38,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,787

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in White
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    14,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $128,833

    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    27,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2020 Acura NSX in Yellow
    used

    2020 Acura NSX

    520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $155,000

    Details
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in White
    certified

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    1,070 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,900

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    26,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,955

    Details
  • 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    25,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,699

    Details

