Used Acura Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,010
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD7H55KL000403
Stock: 10433632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD19,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,097
Acura of Fremont - Fremont / California
Certified. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance**FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE! **, *MOONROOF**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, *FULLY LOADED AND HARD TO FIND!*, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, AWD, Majestic Black Pearl, Seacoast w/Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Navigation System, Power moonroof, Speed control.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a car at this dealership and the customer service was great. Naveed and Ali went above and beyond to make sure everything went smoothly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F98KC000359
Stock: 52654L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- certified
2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD1,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,099
Rallye Acura - Roslyn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid Advance Package SH-AWD Majestic Black Pearl Balance of Manufacture Warranty, 182 Point Safety Inspection, Fresh Oil Change!!, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power moonroof, Radio: Krell Premium Audio System, Ventilated front seats.NEW CAR LEASE INCENTIVES APPLY. VERY LOW PAYMENT. LOW FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS BASED ON CREDIT. CASH PRICING EXCLUDES ANY INCENTIVE PRICING. THESE VEHICLES ARE IN LIMITED SUPPLY AND WON'T LAST LONG. PLEASE INQUIRE TODAY ABOUT AVAILABILITY. (Due to increased internet volume, deposits are required to hold this vehicle. This is an ex service loaner vehicle, in service for less then 6 months or 3,000 miles.)Rallye Acura, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-231-6849 or visit us @ www.rallyeacura.com. Our non-Certified brands do come with a 1 year limited powertrain warranty. We do have extended warranties available for all cars. This means that the dealer does not make any specific promises to fix things that need repair when you buy the vehicle or after the time of sale. But, implied warranties may give you some rights to have the dealer take care of serious problems that were not apparent when you bought the car. This does not apply to wholesale cars.* All vehicles are sold COSMETICALLY AS-IS * Due to high internet call volume. we are not responsible for any appointment made in which the vehicle was sold prior to ARRIVAL. A deposit is required in order to HOLD a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F91LC000074
Stock: U13789L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- used
2018 Acura NSX5,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$134,900
Hendrick Acura Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Acura Certified, Clean. NSX trim. Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT ..., NOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here.Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedBUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESNOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT TRIM. Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Exhilarating acceleration is the standard for this class, and the NSX does not disappoint. More impressive is the way it can accelerate out of low- and medium-speed corners with full confidence in all conditions.".WHO WE AREHendrick Acura Southpoint strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 212 Kentington Drive in Durham and see the Hendrick difference for yourself!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at Hendrick Acura of Southpoint. Easiest car buying experience ever. Fast, efficient and knowledgable. Thank you to the team: My sales consultant Bill Crosier, Sales Manager Steve Baughman, Adham Merhi and Mohammed Alquoh in finance. I definitely recommend working with Bill!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B08JY000106
Stock: PSA0002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 52,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,400$2,302 Below Market
Highline Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Acura MDX also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Air Conditioned Seats, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Eric Patrick at 215-613-6279 or ericpatrick@outlook.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD7H74HB000158
Stock: 2455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 25,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,582
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid 3.0L SH-AWD w/Advance Package AWD 7-Speed Automatic V6Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8655 miles below market average! 26/27 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
Dealer Review:
Purchasing our car at Pohanka Acura has always been a great experience! We just purchased our 3rd Acura and we have always had excellent customer service. Michael Pena was our most recent sales consultant. He was extremely helpful, professional, and courteous and made us feel a part of the Acura family. He did not rush us to make a decision and we really appreciated his patience. Michael introduced us to his sales manager and the GM stopped by to speak with us. Everyone was so helpful! We highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD7H73HB000880
Stock: ALL001863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 9,197 milesGood Deal
$124,898$6,905 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Acura NSX includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Porsche Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Orchid interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'The handling is progressive, which is how the car can be both a tame grocery-getter and scorching supercar. It can be driven in traffic at 30 mph without being difficult, and it can be driven quickly without feeling loose, pushy, or twitchy. It's seamless between the two places.'. .
Dealer Review:
I was very pleased with my recent experience purchasing a car with the help of Scott Gaskell at Audi Burlington. I went to the dealer with a specific vehicle in mind that I had previously seen listed, and I purchased the vehicle the same day. All of the staff were polite and attentive while I was waiting, and Scott was incredibly patient and sensitive to my needs and concerns as I deliberated over my purchase and all of the ins and outs and various options to consider. While it is obviously in their best interest to sell a vehicle, I did not in any way feel pressured or rushed through the process. Scott was incredibly accommodating, helpful and attentive throughout, from my arrival at the dealer to finally having keys in my hand a few days later. I was also grateful to be able to avoid inspection and RMV, as they took care of it all! I would return to Audi Burlington, and I would definitely recommend Scott Gaskell for sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B01HY000619
Stock: L013158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD5,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$45,495$1,517 Below Market
Key Acura of Portsmouth - Portsmouth / New Hampshire
Certified. 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Technology Package Majestic SH-AWD V6. AWD V6 7-Speed Automatic Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: Price is with Acura Finance cash discount * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date 26/27 City/Highway MPG All Key Auto Certified Pre-owned vehicles undergo a rigorous 70 Point Vehicle Inspection that includes tires, brakes, engine, transmission, all power options and electrical items. Each Certified Vehicle must at least double state inspection requirements in order to be placed on the lot for sale. After the inspection, our vehicles receive a state-of-the-art detail job that makes them look, feel and smell brand new. Finally, each Certified Vehicle receives a warranty depending on year and mileage. This process results in a finished product that consistently exceeds our customers' expectations.
Dealer Review:
Just wanted to thank the sales person Rawle Samuel for working the best deal for me. This is probably my 4 car bought from Acura of Portsmouth and I've always dealt with Rawle. Having a good sales experience keeps me returning to work with him, and it's good to work with someone who does not pressure you, but provides the details you need to go with the option that best fits you, and provides info on other combination. Again, thanks Rawle and see you when I'm looking to get an NSX one day, or another Acura. Overall, excellent sales experience and always had good service as-well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD7H56LL000038
Stock: P8272
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 37,455 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,998
CarMax Cincinnati - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Cincinnati / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD7H57HB001349
Stock: 19359100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,850$598 Below Market
Passport Mazda - Suitland / Maryland
*Hybrid Battery Under Acura Warranty* *Clean Carfax* *Technology Package!* *39MPG* *Only 55k Miles* *Navigation* *Leather* *Heated Seats* *Moonroof* *Bluetooth* *8'' LED Display* *Multi Angle Rear View Camera*Rare car, perfect for you.At 39MPG, clean Carfax, with all the bells and whistles, this car screams for your attention. Only 55k miles, take a trip across the country or use this awesome car as your daily commuter vehicle. Wonderful financing options available! Reach out.Clean CARFAX.39/38 City/Highway MPGCome see our state-of-the-art facility at the most convenient location off I495. We invite you to check out our specials at https://www.passportmazda.com.Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Dealer Review:
Buying/leasing a car takes a significant amount of time and if/when I go to do the process again I will go back to Passport Mazda. Nothing but positive things to say about my experiences. I've done both purchasing and leasing from Passport Mazda and both experiences were comfortable and easy. The dealership is clean and beautiful, my sales professionals were kind and easy going and we had a great rapport. They worked with my budget and what I wanted and I left incredibly happy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura ILX Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (39 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE3F74DE300879
Stock: 4045A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 5,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$118,990$18,822 Below Market
Premier Motorcars - Canton / Connecticut
Iron Brakes....Black Aluminum Hood....Sport Package....Technology Package....Parking Sensors and Rear Camera...Navigation...Black Leather and Alcantara Seats...Body colored Rear Spoiler...Power Seats...Black Leather Interior....Balance of Factory Warranty Beginning 11/13/2017...4 years or 50000 miles..Bumper to Bumper...and 6 years or 70000 Miles..Powertrain
Dealer Review:
The price of the vehicle was fair and the sales service from Brandon was great! Definitely will recommend for anyone looking for a used vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B00HY000854
Stock: 0854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,787
Springfield Acura - Springfield / New Jersey
Sport Hybrid w/Advance Pkg trim, White Diamond Pearl exterior and Ebony interior. Acura Certified. Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. Acura Sport Hybrid w/Advance Pkg with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 321 HP at 6300 RPM*.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $37,500.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEAutoCheck One Owner Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedWHO WE AREOur reputation of excellence in both sales and service is what keeps us in business for over 30 years we always turn our customers into lifetime friends.Contact dealer to confirm vehicle availability, details, and pricing. Upon visit to dealer you should verify all of the features, equipment, and options on this vehicle. Must present a printout of this ad to receive this offer.
Dealer Review:
I had an amazing experience at Springfield ACURA. With Manuel Lazo Sales and Leasing Consultant Springfield Acura He was patient professional unbelievably helpful tp help me select my Acura. I was given undivided attention and detail information. His Manager Joe was also very professional. Manny spent his valuable time in explaining everything. I bought my car cause of Manny professional salesmenship. Thank you for making a happy experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD7H74HB000967
Stock: 19252LOA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 14,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$128,833
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Original MSRP $197,500, Carbon Fiber Roof, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Upgrade Seat Pkg, Upgraded Headliner, Upgraded Wheels, and more.., Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD / All Wheel Drive, Balance of Factory Warranty, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Originally purchased at a nearby Acura dealership, we have all the service records for this NSX. Clean CARFAX. 130R White 2017 Acura NSX SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed V6 At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it.*
Dealer Review:
I called dealership after dealership searching for a new car and was about to give up. I finally came across Great Lakes Honda. I drove an hour away just to come to this dealership and it was totally worth it. The atmosphere was nice and the waiting area was clean and cozy! From the internet sales team to the team at the store, everyone was so professional and great. Cristina, in the internet sales department, and Jeff Cox, the in store salesman, were so pleasant to work with! Both of them did their best to help my boyfriend and I out and we both left with the Civic Sport that day. Mr. Cox was very friendly. I got sick on the drive up and he accommodated to my needs and was so understanding about it. The communication was excellent! Any time I reached out, there was always a response and I didn't have to wait days to get it!! The previous dealerships I had visited reached out to me to see if I had found a car yet and I told them yes and that I was going to Great Lakes. I told them about the deal they were giving me (compared to the other dealerships trying to rip me off) and let me just say this, THEY WERE AT A LOSS OF WORDS. They couldn't believe how much Great Lakes helped me. They actually tried to tell me that Great Lakes was going to low blow me when I got there to try to get me not to go. Can you believe that! GREAT LAKES ACTUALLY VALUES THEIR CUSTOMERS AND WANTS NOTHING BUT SATISFACTION FOR THEM. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND anyone looking for a car to come here, even if you have to make a long drive to get there. It's an experience you'll never forget.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B09HY000626
Stock: P7193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2019
- certified
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD27,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,990
Kearny Mesa Acura - San Diego / California
This 2017 Acura MDX 4dr 3.0L features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3.83 Axle Ratio, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: bench, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, HVAC memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Lane Departure Warning System, 11 Speakers, Compass, Variable valve control, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD7H70HB000562
Stock: 67806A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- used
2020 Acura NSX520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$155,000
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I really love the MDX so I went to Tustin Acura and met Alex Qaderi. He made the whole process easy and as quick as car buying can be. The staff was great and personable. I'm glad I chose to come to this location. Don't forget to ask for Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B0XLY000045
Stock: TAP3096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD1,070 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,900$1,113 Below Market
Acura of Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Platinum White Pearl V6. Odometer is 4004 miles below market average! 26/27 City/Highway MPG 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Technology Package SH-AWD
Dealer Review:
5 star experience. Aaron knows his cars - ask for him if you want a new Acura!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD7H59LL001443
Stock: 89655A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 26,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,955
Larry H. Miller Honda Murray - Murray / Utah
CHECK OUT OUR EASY "BUY FROM HOME" Express Purchase on our home web page lhmhonda.com! We make it easy for all our customers!Beautiful in Silver, our 2016 Acura RLX Hybrid AWD Sedan with the Advance Package is an incredible choice for you! The 3.5 Liter V6 is paired with a 3 motor hybrid system this combination produces 377hp and is paired with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive RLX offers excellent driving dynamics and rewards you with near 32mpg along the way! The RLX boasts sweeping contours enhanced by alloy wheels and jewel-eye LED headlights.Intuitively designed, the RLX cabin exudes comfort and luxury with obvious attention to detail. Enjoy remote start, then open the door, settle into supportive heated and ventilated seats that feel tailor-made, and grip the heated steering wheel. You can listen to whatever tunes suit your mood courtesy of our Krell Premium audio system. Enjoy a seamless connection to your digital world via AcuraLink and find your way with navigation featuring real-time traffic.Acura takes your safety seriously and has meticulously designed this RLX Sedan with collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and other advanced safety systems. Offering a wealth of amenities, absolute comfort, and incredible safety ratings, this is certainly the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Navigation | Heated/Cooled Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F98GC000353
Stock: P000353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD25,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,699
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Certified 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid AWD Advance Package! Clean 1-Owner Carfax Report! Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated & Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is the Chicagoland's #1 Certified Pre-Owned Acura dealer for 6 years running! NO EXTRA CHARGE FOR CERTIFICATION!! Locally driven and well maintained! This immaculate RLX in Majestic Black Pearl with Ebony Leather Interior was adult driven and well maintained. HUGE WARRANTY!! The Precision Certified Limited $0 Deductible Warranty is good until 10-30-2024 or 100,000 miles on the odometer. Also included is your 1st scheduled maintenance, complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, complimentary 3-month Sirius XM Radio service and much more. Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F9XKC000332
Stock: P15753
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura searches:
Related Acura info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals