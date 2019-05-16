Used Acura Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio

Original MSRP $197,500, Carbon Fiber Roof, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Upgrade Seat Pkg, Upgraded Headliner, Upgraded Wheels, and more.., Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD / All Wheel Drive, Balance of Factory Warranty, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Originally purchased at a nearby Acura dealership, we have all the service records for this NSX. Clean CARFAX. 130R White 2017 Acura NSX SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed V6 At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it.*

Dealer Review:

I called dealership after dealership searching for a new car and was about to give up. I finally came across Great Lakes Honda. I drove an hour away just to come to this dealership and it was totally worth it. The atmosphere was nice and the waiting area was clean and cozy! From the internet sales team to the team at the store, everyone was so professional and great. Cristina, in the internet sales department, and Jeff Cox, the in store salesman, were so pleasant to work with! Both of them did their best to help my boyfriend and I out and we both left with the Civic Sport that day. Mr. Cox was very friendly. I got sick on the drive up and he accommodated to my needs and was so understanding about it. The communication was excellent! Any time I reached out, there was always a response and I didn't have to wait days to get it!! The previous dealerships I had visited reached out to me to see if I had found a car yet and I told them yes and that I was going to Great Lakes. I told them about the deal they were giving me (compared to the other dealerships trying to rip me off) and let me just say this, THEY WERE AT A LOSS OF WORDS. They couldn't believe how much Great Lakes helped me. They actually tried to tell me that Great Lakes was going to low blow me when I got there to try to get me not to go. Can you believe that! GREAT LAKES ACTUALLY VALUES THEIR CUSTOMERS AND WANTS NOTHING BUT SATISFACTION FOR THEM. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND anyone looking for a car to come here, even if you have to make a long drive to get there. It's an experience you'll never forget.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UNC1B09HY000626

Stock: P7193

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-16-2019