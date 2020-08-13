Used Acura Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2018 Acura NSX5,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$134,900
Hendrick Acura Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Acura Certified, Clean. NSX trim. Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT ..., NOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here.Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedBUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESNOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT TRIM. Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Exhilarating acceleration is the standard for this class, and the NSX does not disappoint. More impressive is the way it can accelerate out of low- and medium-speed corners with full confidence in all conditions.".WHO WE AREHendrick Acura Southpoint strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 212 Kentington Drive in Durham and see the Hendrick difference for yourself!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at Hendrick Acura of Southpoint. Easiest car buying experience ever. Fast, efficient and knowledgable. Thank you to the team: My sales consultant Bill Crosier, Sales Manager Steve Baughman, Adham Merhi and Mohammed Alquoh in finance. I definitely recommend working with Bill!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B08JY000106
Stock: PSA0002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,197 milesGood Deal
$124,898$6,905 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Acura NSX includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Porsche Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Orchid interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'The handling is progressive, which is how the car can be both a tame grocery-getter and scorching supercar. It can be driven in traffic at 30 mph without being difficult, and it can be driven quickly without feeling loose, pushy, or twitchy. It's seamless between the two places.'. .
Dealer Review:
I was very pleased with my recent experience purchasing a car with the help of Scott Gaskell at Audi Burlington. I went to the dealer with a specific vehicle in mind that I had previously seen listed, and I purchased the vehicle the same day. All of the staff were polite and attentive while I was waiting, and Scott was incredibly patient and sensitive to my needs and concerns as I deliberated over my purchase and all of the ins and outs and various options to consider. While it is obviously in their best interest to sell a vehicle, I did not in any way feel pressured or rushed through the process. Scott was incredibly accommodating, helpful and attentive throughout, from my arrival at the dealer to finally having keys in my hand a few days later. I was also grateful to be able to avoid inspection and RMV, as they took care of it all! I would return to Audi Burlington, and I would definitely recommend Scott Gaskell for sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B01HY000619
Stock: L013158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 5,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$118,990$18,822 Below Market
Premier Motorcars - Canton / Connecticut
Iron Brakes....Black Aluminum Hood....Sport Package....Technology Package....Parking Sensors and Rear Camera...Navigation...Black Leather and Alcantara Seats...Body colored Rear Spoiler...Power Seats...Black Leather Interior....Balance of Factory Warranty Beginning 11/13/2017...4 years or 50000 miles..Bumper to Bumper...and 6 years or 70000 Miles..Powertrain
Dealer Review:
The price of the vehicle was fair and the sales service from Brandon was great! Definitely will recommend for anyone looking for a used vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B00HY000854
Stock: 0854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$128,833
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Original MSRP $197,500, Carbon Fiber Roof, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Upgrade Seat Pkg, Upgraded Headliner, Upgraded Wheels, and more.., Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD / All Wheel Drive, Balance of Factory Warranty, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Originally purchased at a nearby Acura dealership, we have all the service records for this NSX. Clean CARFAX. 130R White 2017 Acura NSX SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed V6 At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it.*
Dealer Review:
I called dealership after dealership searching for a new car and was about to give up. I finally came across Great Lakes Honda. I drove an hour away just to come to this dealership and it was totally worth it. The atmosphere was nice and the waiting area was clean and cozy! From the internet sales team to the team at the store, everyone was so professional and great. Cristina, in the internet sales department, and Jeff Cox, the in store salesman, were so pleasant to work with! Both of them did their best to help my boyfriend and I out and we both left with the Civic Sport that day. Mr. Cox was very friendly. I got sick on the drive up and he accommodated to my needs and was so understanding about it. The communication was excellent! Any time I reached out, there was always a response and I didn't have to wait days to get it!! The previous dealerships I had visited reached out to me to see if I had found a car yet and I told them yes and that I was going to Great Lakes. I told them about the deal they were giving me (compared to the other dealerships trying to rip me off) and let me just say this, THEY WERE AT A LOSS OF WORDS. They couldn't believe how much Great Lakes helped me. They actually tried to tell me that Great Lakes was going to low blow me when I got there to try to get me not to go. Can you believe that! GREAT LAKES ACTUALLY VALUES THEIR CUSTOMERS AND WANTS NOTHING BUT SATISFACTION FOR THEM. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND anyone looking for a car to come here, even if you have to make a long drive to get there. It's an experience you'll never forget.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B09HY000626
Stock: P7193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2019
- used
2020 Acura NSX520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$155,000
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I really love the MDX so I went to Tustin Acura and met Alex Qaderi. He made the whole process easy and as quick as car buying can be. The staff was great and personable. I'm glad I chose to come to this location. Don't forget to ask for Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B0XLY000045
Stock: TAP3096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM, Radio,CD Changer,CD Player,Cassette Player,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc, Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote, Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trunk Release Button,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent, Wipers,Sunroof,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt, Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Changer,CD Player,Cassette Player,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trunk Release Button,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Sunroof,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42413A007207
Stock: 25256SP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 8,736 milesGood Deal
$125,900$6,657 Below Market
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B06HY000096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Acura NSX5,340 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$134,998
Dave Smith Cadillac - Kellogg / Idaho
Equipment This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this vehicle. Protect this model from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The Acura NSX shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This Acura NSX has a V6, 3.5L high output engine. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this 2019 Acura NSX . Easily set your speed in this 2019 Acura NSX with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. The vehicle has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B07KY000017
Stock: FC1020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 15,565 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$119,000
Old Saybrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
Excellent Condition. Formula Red exterior and Black interior, Sport trim. Leather, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, 4 New Tires. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Traction Control, Climate Control, 4-Wheel ABS. Acura Sport with Formula Red exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine. AutoCheck One OwnerMORE ABOUT USAll preowned vehicles are covered by the Lorensen Advantage, including extended warranties and free services.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Acura NSX .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4NA1155MT000159
Stock: 4118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- used
2018 Acura NSX12,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$142,500
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I really love the MDX so I went to Tustin Acura and met Alex Qaderi. He made the whole process easy and as quick as car buying can be. The staff was great and personable. I'm glad I chose to come to this location. Don't forget to ask for Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B06JY000010
Stock: TAP3108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 30,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,999
Audi Fresno - Fresno / California
This 1991 Acura NSX is finished in a White wrap with interior replaced with Red Leather seats (originally Berlina Black over a black leather interior) and shows less than 31k miles. It was purchased new in Tennessee, moved to California with the second owner in 2003, and was with the previous seller in California since 2015. Modifications include a Pioneer touchscreen stereo, carbon-fiber-look center console trim, and yellow brake calipers. Power is provided by a 3.0-liter VTEC V6 converted to a 5-speed manual transmission (originally a 4-speed automatic transmission).The mid-mounted DOHC 2,977cc C30A V6 is equipped with VTEC variable valve timing and titanium connecting rods. NSX models with the 4-speed automatic transmission were factory-rated to produce 252 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 210 lb-ft of torque at 5,300 rpm. This car reportedly passed a California smog check in 2018, and the oil was changed in November 2018.Equipped with Advan wheels and custom exhaust from Auto Wave in Orange County, CA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Acura NSX .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4NA1264MT001777
Stock: 3703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 92,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Lindsay Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Naples Gold Metallic 2002 Acura CL 3.2 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with SportShift 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC **FRESH SERVICE JUST COMPLETED**.Recent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPGWhy buy from Lindsay?1. One of the Nation’s largest volume Certified Pre-owned dealers.2. Higher quality cars - $1800 average in reconditioning.3. Service records furnished before you buy.4. Vehicle History Report furnished before you buy.5. Warranties on every car under 100K miles.6. Super competitive, no-haggle prices posted online.7. HUGE Inventory!.Some used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired recalls for safety issues. You may check for open safety recalls by entering the VIN at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin.
Dealer Review:
What an amazing experience! So professional and straight forward. Each department was thorough and welcoming. Will definitely recommend to friends and family. Thank you too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42482A002973
Stock: 20-2278C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 16,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$117,500$2,117 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Casino White Pearl Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Acura NSX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 16,643 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This car comes with the balance of its existing factory warranty. One of the most attractive color combinations available on a NSX! This NSX is the epitome of craftsmanship. We have all manuals and all sets of keys. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I recommend this Acura Stevens Creek. Cliff Kim was very friendly and knowledgable. He listened to my likes, dislikes, and concerns and found what I was looking for. The purchase process was quick. After the paperwork was done, Cliff patiently explained all the features of my new car :). Thank you Cliff for being such a great sales consultant. You deserve a perfect 5 star.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B03HY000220
Stock: HY000220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 267,889 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,943
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Cardiff Blue-Green Pearl 1999 Acura CL 3.0 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, 3.0L V6 SMPI.Recent Arrival!STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
Dealer Review:
Purchased my second vehicle from here, this time a 2020 Silverado. Talked with Kayla on the phone who set me up to meet Ryan. Upon arrival I was greeted by Guillermo Ruiz who explained the process and ended up leaving with a new truck. The financing was seamless.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Acura CL 3.0.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA2252XL001701
Stock: P12597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 155,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Acura CL 2dr 2dr Coupe 3.2L features a 3.2L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42481A014085
Stock: WYC-014085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 200,080 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Sharp! Sunroof! Heated Leather seats! Wow, if you desire a fun and very sporty ride, this beautiful Acura 3.2 CL may be for you! The body is clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive in appearance. I like the very smooth, fun, peppy, reliable, luxurious, and sporty ride. The interior is in excellent condition with good options. This Acura comes with excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, Bose factory Sound system, power Sunroof, power Heated Leather bucket seats, 6 disc CD player, auto, air, 3.2 V6, Xenon headlamps, heated mirrors, front/side airbags, 4 wheel ABS brakes, stability control, memory seats, 4 wheel ABS brakes, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand reliability, power, style, and a very fun and sporty ride, this gorgeous Acura 3.2 CL may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UYA42651A011128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,494 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,999$2,773 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
$203,000 MSRP, we just received this LOADED 2017 Acura NSX on trade!!! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Technology Package, Carbon Fiber Exterior and Interior Sport Packages, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover, Carbon Fiber Roof, Navigation, Heated Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ELS Premium Audio System, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811 EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: NOUVELLE BLUE PEARL. CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES: with Red Calipers. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (TD): Front & Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: ELS Studio Audio System, 9 speakers w/subwoofer and Acura satellite-linked navigation system w/voice recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic. CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER. CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR SPORT PACKAGE: carbon fiber front spoiler, carbon fiber side sills, carbon fiber rear diffuser and dark chrome exhaust finisher. CARBON FIBER INTERIOR SPORT PACKAGE: carbon fiber-covered meter visor atop the driver's gauge cluster, carbon fiber steering wheel garnish, aluminum sport pedals and footrest. CARBON FIBER ROOF: with SiriusXM Antenna. SEMI-ANILINE FULL LEATHER POWER SPORT SEATS: Heated Power Sport Seats, 4-way power adjusters w/4-way power lumbar and 2-position memory. BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B04HY000596
Stock: 35709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,018 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$78,000
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
1991 Acura NSX Sport. Exterior finished in black with a black interior.Key features: 5-speed manual transmission, navigation, and rear view camera.Aftermarket: HRE Performance rims, and Kenwood head unit system.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Acura NSX .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4NA1159MT000455
Stock: 22560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
