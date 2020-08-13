Used Acura Coupe for Sale Near Me

20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 2018 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Acura NSX

    5,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $134,900

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    9,197 miles
    Good Deal

    $124,898

    $6,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Black
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    5,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $118,990

    $18,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in White
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    14,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $128,833

    Details
  • 2020 Acura NSX in Yellow
    used

    2020 Acura NSX

    520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $155,000

    Details
  • 2003 Acura CL 3.2 in White
    used

    2003 Acura CL 3.2

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    8,736 miles
    Good Deal

    $125,900

    $6,657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Acura NSX in White
    used

    2019 Acura NSX

    5,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $134,998

    Details
  • 1991 Acura NSX
    used

    1991 Acura NSX

    15,565 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $119,000

    Details
  • 2018 Acura NSX in Silver
    used

    2018 Acura NSX

    12,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $142,500

    Details
  • 1991 Acura NSX
    used

    1991 Acura NSX

    30,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,999

    Details
  • 2002 Acura CL 3.2 in Gold
    used

    2002 Acura CL 3.2

    92,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    16,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $117,500

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Acura CL 3.0
    used

    1999 Acura CL 3.0

    267,889 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,943

    Details
  • 2001 Acura CL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2001 Acura CL 3.2

    155,730 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S in White
    used

    2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S

    200,080 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,295

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    2,494 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $139,999

    $2,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 1991 Acura NSX
    used

    1991 Acura NSX

    19,018 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $78,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Acura For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Acura info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles