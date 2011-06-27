Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for Sale

8 listings
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL
    $27,995Fair Deal!

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL

    18,674 miles
    7 miles away
    No accidents
    Home delivery*

    Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 7 miles away from Rockville, MD

    Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this 2018! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! With less than 20,000 miles on the odomet...

    Dealer Review:

    We purchased a 2020 Tacoma in May we came down from WNY Mr Chris Ogene was the salesperson we worked with and in every aspect of the purchase Mr Ogene was the great!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A56JZ071808
    Stock: EM71808
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-13-2021

  • New Listing
    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL
    $25,471

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL

    35,188 miles
    12 miles away

    Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 12 miles away from Rockville, MD

    Dealer Review:

    If you are military, and if your home of record is in another state that you want to register your vehicle (mine is Florida), then do not, I say again, do not purchase a vehicle from this dealership!!!!!! I would give them a negative 1000 stars if able. In my 25 year military career, i have never seen such incompetince, inaction, failure of leadership, and overall clown show of an organization. From general manager, to finance director to title, they are all pathetic. I was stationed in Japan, and coordinated purchasing a vehicle in time to pick it up the day after I landed. I went to the dealership, approved by outside financing, and was told by Jesse (he better be fired by now), in such a condescending and demeaning tone to my wife, that the dealership had to file my military exemption to tax and title charges, and register my car in Florida. Despite both my wife and I knowing this was wrong, the look on her face could kill a man, we turned over all of the paperwork to the dealership, “and we will not charge you to process your paperwork due to your military service”. As my 30 day temp tag was about to expire, I called to asked the status of registering my car. This was after I made two calls earlier in the month. I got nothing but unanswered calls with no voice mail. I called 20 times in one day!!!! Finally, I broke down, drove over to the dealership, and dealt directly with the Finance Director. A great person, but ability to get to a solution was non-existent. Nor did he ever call, email me or notify me in anyway what they were doing to provide me resolution. I had multiple conversations with the General Manager, who clearly does not know how to manage his team, get results or follow through. The final idiot in this process is the Title clerk, who firing doesn’t do justice. Thanks Crystal! If you are looking for a Honda, go ANYWHERE else. And Ourisman as a whole is a JOKE. Apparently, Ourisman Honda and GMC “are two different corporations, so we are not sure why they did what they did for you and your wife when you bought there!!!” Exact same process, two completely different procedures and outcomes. I pray to all of my fellow service members, STAY AWAY. And USAA, if you care about military members, remove these hacks from your car buying service!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A50JZ028890
    Stock: A028890
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-22-2021

  • New Listing
    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT
    $29,998

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT

    14,103 miles
    In-stock online
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana

    Located 481 miles away from Rockville, MD

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A55JZ068964
    Stock: 21319827
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL
    $25,990Fair Deal!

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL

    33,679 miles
    In-stock online
    No accidents
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas

    Located 1,385 miles away from Rockville, MD

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ049889
    Stock: 2001214853
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-21-2021

  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT
    $24,998

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT

    46,928 miles
    In-stock online
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Turnersville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Sicklersville / New Jersey

    Located 122 miles away from Rockville, MD

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A53JZ030584
    Stock: 21086320
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL
    $29,590

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL

    12,811 miles
    In-stock online
    No accidents
    Home delivery*

    Carvana - Seattle - Seattle / Washington

    Located 2,308 miles away from Rockville, MD

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A54KZ038002
    Stock: 2001234220
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-22-2021

  • New Listing
    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL
    $27,990

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL

    23,142 miles
    In-stock online
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - St. Louis - St. Louis / Missouri

    Located 704 miles away from Rockville, MD

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A59KZ048475
    Stock: 2001288169
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-27-2021

  • New Listing
    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT
    $29,499Fair Deal!

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT

    32,454 miles
    In-stock online
    No accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - San Francisco / California

    Located 2,430 miles away from Rockville, MD

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA4J24A52KZ035325
    Stock: 035325
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

1
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Rockville, MD Values

Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,742$23,538$26,483
Clean$20,227$22,944$25,797
Average$19,197$21,758$24,423
Rough$18,168$20,571$23,049

The average list price of a used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Rockville, Maryland is $27,691. The average mileage on a used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018 for sale in Rockville, Maryland is 27,122. Based on the average mileage of 27,122 for used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for sale in Rockville, MD and using an average vehicle condition rating, which means the vehicle may have a few mechanical and/or cosmetic problems and may require a considerable amount of reconditioning, we appraise the average trade-in value of a used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018 in Rockville, Maryland to be $19,197.

