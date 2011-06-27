Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for Sale
- $27,995
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL18,674 miles7 miles awayNo accidentsHome delivery*
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 7 miles away from Rockville, MD
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this 2018! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! With less than 20,000 miles on the odomet...
Dealer Review:
We purchased a 2020 Tacoma in May we came down from WNY Mr Chris Ogene was the salesperson we worked with and in every aspect of the purchase Mr Ogene was the great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A56JZ071808
Stock: EM71808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-13-2021
- $25,471
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL35,188 miles12 miles away
Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 12 miles away from Rockville, MD
Dealer Review:
If you are military, and if your home of record is in another state that you want to register your vehicle (mine is Florida), then do not, I say again, do not purchase a vehicle from this dealership!!!!!! I would give them a negative 1000 stars if able. In my 25 year military career, i have never seen such incompetince, inaction, failure of leadership, and overall clown show of an organization. From general manager, to finance director to title, they are all pathetic. I was stationed in Japan, and coordinated purchasing a vehicle in time to pick it up the day after I landed. I went to the dealership, approved by outside financing, and was told by Jesse (he better be fired by now), in such a condescending and demeaning tone to my wife, that the dealership had to file my military exemption to tax and title charges, and register my car in Florida. Despite both my wife and I knowing this was wrong, the look on her face could kill a man, we turned over all of the paperwork to the dealership, “and we will not charge you to process your paperwork due to your military service”. As my 30 day temp tag was about to expire, I called to asked the status of registering my car. This was after I made two calls earlier in the month. I got nothing but unanswered calls with no voice mail. I called 20 times in one day!!!! Finally, I broke down, drove over to the dealership, and dealt directly with the Finance Director. A great person, but ability to get to a solution was non-existent. Nor did he ever call, email me or notify me in anyway what they were doing to provide me resolution. I had multiple conversations with the General Manager, who clearly does not know how to manage his team, get results or follow through. The final idiot in this process is the Title clerk, who firing doesn’t do justice. Thanks Crystal! If you are looking for a Honda, go ANYWHERE else. And Ourisman as a whole is a JOKE. Apparently, Ourisman Honda and GMC “are two different corporations, so we are not sure why they did what they did for you and your wife when you bought there!!!” Exact same process, two completely different procedures and outcomes. I pray to all of my fellow service members, STAY AWAY. And USAA, if you care about military members, remove these hacks from your car buying service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A50JZ028890
Stock: A028890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-22-2021
- $29,998
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT14,103 milesIn-stock onlineHome delivery*
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
Located 481 miles away from Rockville, MD
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A55JZ068964
Stock: 21319827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,990
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL33,679 milesIn-stock onlineNo accidentsFree home delivery*
Carvana - San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Located 1,385 miles away from Rockville, MD
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ049889
Stock: 2001214853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2021
- $24,998
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT46,928 milesIn-stock onlineHome delivery*
CarMax Turnersville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Sicklersville / New Jersey
Located 122 miles away from Rockville, MD
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A53JZ030584
Stock: 21086320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,590
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL12,811 milesIn-stock onlineNo accidentsHome delivery*
Carvana - Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Located 2,308 miles away from Rockville, MD
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54KZ038002
Stock: 2001234220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-22-2021
- $27,990
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL23,142 milesIn-stock onlineFree home delivery*
Carvana - St. Louis - St. Louis / Missouri
Located 704 miles away from Rockville, MD
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A59KZ048475
Stock: 2001288169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2021
- $29,499
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT32,454 milesIn-stock onlineNo accidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - San Francisco / California
Located 2,430 miles away from Rockville, MD
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vr...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A52KZ035325
Stock: 035325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Rockville, MD Values
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,742
|$23,538
|$26,483
|Clean
|$20,227
|$22,944
|$25,797
|Average
|$19,197
|$21,758
|$24,423
|Rough
|$18,168
|$20,571
|$23,049
The average list price of a used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Rockville, Maryland is $27,691. The average mileage on a used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018 for sale in Rockville, Maryland is 27,122. Based on the average mileage of 27,122 for used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for sale in Rockville, MD and using an average vehicle condition rating, which means the vehicle may have a few mechanical and/or cosmetic problems and may require a considerable amount of reconditioning, we appraise the average trade-in value of a used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018 in Rockville, Maryland to be $19,197.
