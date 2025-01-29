The Most Reliable Diesel Trucks of 2026

And two of the most reliable diesel trucks of all time

Known for their stump-pulling low-end torque and enhanced fuel efficiency when compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts, diesel trucks have also earned a reputation for long-term reliability thanks to robust designs that emphasize heavy-duty capability. While automakers have pared down their oil-burning offerings in recent years, the Ram Heavy Duty, Ford F-Series Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are all still offered with diesel powerplants in 2026.

Here we've assembled a roster of the latest and most reliable diesel pickups and listed them in order of most to least reliable based on data from J.D. Power, RepairPal and Edmunds' own testing observations. While many of the reliability reports are for 2025 models, they should still broadly apply to the current generation of 2026 trucks you'll find on dealer lots. And for those who are on the hunt for a bulletproof pre-owned diesel truck, we've also thrown in two of the most reliable diesel-powered pickups in history.

GMC Sierra 1500: 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six

Delivering up to 26 mpg combined while dishing out a healthy 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbodiesel engine offered in the GMC Sierra 1500 is capable of towing up to 13,300 pounds when properly equipped. Combined with its best-in-class reliability, the diesel-powered GMC Sierra 1500 offers impressive capability, solid efficiency, and a proven track record of holding up to the abuse. It's also worth noting that the Sierra 1500's optional diesel powerplant costs just a few hundred bucks more than the 5.3-liter gasoline V8 while offering significantly more peak torque at a much lower rpm.

Although they're closely related, we tend to prefer the GMC Sierra 1500 over the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 due in part to the GMC's handsome exterior styling and more upscale interior. But keep in mind that the Sierra will typically cost you a bit more than a similarly equipped Silverado.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six

Given that they share the same engine and are built on the same vehicle architecture, it should come as no surprise that the Duramax engine offered in the GMC Sierra 1500 receives as much praise as the turbodiesel offered in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The differences between the Chevy and the GMC light-duty full-size trucks largely boil down to exterior styling, trim and equipment options, and the design of the interior. But the Silverado also boasts a cost advantage, typically coming in a few grand cheaper than a similarly equipped Sierra. And when comparing otherwise identical powertrain packages for the Silverado, the Duramax turbodiesel is actually a slightly less expensive option than the 5.3-liter gasoline V8.

Chevrolet Silverado HD: 6.6-liter Duramax V8

Chevy also offers its Silverado in 2500 and 3500 versions. If you tick the box for the diesel, you get a turbocharged eight-cylinder mill that's capable of generating 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. While these aren't class-leading figures, it's still more than enough grunt to get the truck — and a heavy trailer — moving along with relative ease. One of the Duramax's biggest advantages is that its transmission wears the coveted Allison badge, a supplier of legendarily robust gearboxes used in some of the hardest-working trucks in the world. When properly equipped, the Silverado HD can tow up to 36,000 pounds.

Like most modern pickups, the Silverado HD can be stripped down to the bare necessities or loaded up like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It's also one of the most reliable heavy-duty trucks on the market according to J.D. Power, and many 6.6-liter Duramax V8 owners have gone hundreds of thousands of miles without major issues.

GMC Sierra HD: 6.6-liter Duramax V8

Like its twin from Chevrolet, the GMC Sierra HD offers a turbodiesel 6.6-liter V8 with 470 hp and 975 lb-ft. The Allison-badged 10-speed automatic transmission has a great reputation for reliability, and even though the GM trucks' maximum tow ratings and engine outputs aren't best in class, they're still pretty impressive. You used to need a medium-duty truck to haul a 36,000-pound trailer, so being able to do it in a GMC Sierra is a testament to modern engineering. The fact that the Duramax V8 is also one of the most reliable diesel engines on sale today is just icing on the cake.

Ram Heavy Duty: 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six

The original Dodge Ram was the first truck to introduce everyday consumers to the Cummins turbodiesel engine in 1989, and in the time since, the big inline-six has become a mainstay of oil-burning performance and reliability. The face-lifted 2025 Ram Heavy Duty, which comes in 2500 and 3500 trims, offers the high-output Cummins as an option. Check that box and you'll be treated to 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Today's Ram 3500 models can tow up to 36,610 pounds with a numerically lower axle ratio than that of 2024 and older Ram heavy-duty trucks, which means that owners should also see better fuel economy than older models.

Considering that Cummins and Ram have been building trucks together for more than 35 years, it shouldn't be a surprise that the engine is pretty robust and free of kinks.

Ford F-Series Super Duty: 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8

The 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty — sold in F-250, F-350 and F-450 variants — sports the latest version of the Power Stroke turbodiesel 6.7-liter V8. Springing for the optional High Output diesel scores you an incredible 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, numbers that are best in class among heavy-duty trucks. When properly equipped, the F-Series Super Duty can tow up to 40,000 pounds, another best-in-class number. If you don't need the superlatives, Ford also offers a standard-output Power Stroke with a still impressive 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft that can tow up to 38,600 pounds.

What are the most reliable diesel trucks of all time?

1989-2007 Dodge Ram: 5.9-liter Cummins inline-six

When Dodge introduced the first turbocharged diesel truck to the market with the 1989 Ram 250/350, it left Ford's and GM's naturally aspirated diesels choking in its dust. Originally equipped with a 5.9-liter Cummins inline-six that produced 160 hp and 400 lb-ft, the turbocharged Ram eventually topped out at 325 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque before it was pushed off the top of the totem pole by an upsized 6.7-liter Cummins engine. Nevertheless, the 5.9-liter that appeared in early Dodge Rams is a legend for good reason: It put the automaker on the map as a serious manufacturer of hard-working trucks with stout, reliable and powerful engines.

1994.5-2003 Ford F-Series: 7.3-liter Power Stroke V8

Ford and GM were left scrambling when Dodge introduced the turbocharged Cummins six-cylinder in the late 1980s. The International Harvester IDI 7.3-liter diesel V8 found in the 1988-1993 F-250 and F-350 made a respectable 185-190 hp, but its torque figures of 345-360 lb-ft were lacking when compared to the robust Cummins. The situation changed halfway through the 1994 model year, though, when Ford and Navistar kept the dimensions of the IDI and changed just about everything else. Dubbed the Power Stroke, the 7.3-liter V8 turbodiesel originally made 215 hp and 425 lb-ft, which eventually rose to 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque. The 7.3-liter is legendary for its reliability — unlike the Power Stroke 6.0-liter V8 that replaced it.

For more information on diesel pickup trucks, check out our article on the best new diesel-powered trucks for 2025 based on the scores they received from Edmunds' expert reviewers. And if you're not specifically looking for a diesel engine, here's an article covering all of the most reliable trucks.

