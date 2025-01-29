The Most Reliable Diesel Trucks of 2026

Known for their stump-pulling low-end torque and enhanced fuel efficiency when compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts, diesel trucks have also earned a reputation for long-term reliability thanks to robust designs that emphasize heavy-duty capability. While automakers have pared down their oil-burning offerings in recent years, the Ram Heavy Duty, Ford F-Series Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are all still offered with diesel powerplants in 2026.

Here we've assembled a roster of the latest and most reliable diesel pickups and listed them in order of most to least reliable based on data from J.D. Power, RepairPal and Edmunds' own testing observations. While many of the reliability reports are for 2025 models, they should still broadly apply to the current generation of 2026 trucks you'll find on dealer lots. And for those who are on the hunt for a bulletproof pre-owned diesel truck, we've also thrown in two of the most reliable diesel-powered pickups in history.

GMC Sierra 1500: 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six