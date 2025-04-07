Cheap Trucks for Sale

Finding a used truck on a budget isn't impossible, but setting realistic expectations is key if you're shopping for a cheap pickup under $10,000. Most of these trucks will have high mileage, some wear and possibly a few quirks at this price point, so it's essential to get the car inspected first by a trusted mechanic. All of these factors don't mean you can't find a solid, reliable workhorse. It'll just take some extra legwork. Some older trucks have legendary engines known for their longevity, while others are just simple, easy-to-fix machines. Some might have rust, leaks or other issues, so always check the overall maintenance history as well before buying. We're not guaranteeing you'll find the perfect truck in this price range, but here are some suggestions for some of the best budget-friendly pickup trucks.

Best used pickups for $5,000

2005-2011 Dodge Dakota