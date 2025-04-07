Cheap Trucks for Sale

Finding a used truck on a budget isn't impossible, but setting realistic expectations is key if you're shopping for a cheap pickup under $10,000. Most of these trucks will have high mileage, some wear and possibly a few quirks at this price point, so it's essential to get the car inspected first by a trusted mechanic. All of these factors don't mean you can't find a solid, reliable workhorse. It'll just take some extra legwork. Some older trucks have legendary engines known for their longevity, while others are just simple, easy-to-fix machines. Some might have rust, leaks or other issues, so always check the overall maintenance history as well before buying. We're not guaranteeing you'll find the perfect truck in this price range, but here are some suggestions for some of the best budget-friendly pickup trucks.

If you're considering a new truck, take a look at our list of the best new pickup trucks. If you're shopping for a used pickup truck with a larger budget, check out our selections for the best used pickup trucks.

Best used pickups for $5,000

2005-2011 Dodge Dakota

The Dodge Dakota (renamed the Ram Dakota for 2011) was the last generation of the brand's midsize pickup before the model was discontinued. It provided a balance of the capabilities of a full-size truck and the maneuverability of a smaller pickup, making it a solid choice for those who don't need something as big as a Ram 1500. It's available with a V8 engine, something few midsize trucks have. The 4.7-liter Magnum V8 produced up to 302 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque in later models, providing best-in-class towing capacity for its segment at 7,250 pounds. However, the fuel economy of the V8 was poor, but a more efficient 3.7-liter V6 served as the base engine. Both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations were available, along with several cab options, including extended and crew cabs. Rust and transmission issues are common complaints among longtime owners. Though it never reached the same level of popularity as the Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger, the Dakota remains a solid choice for a midsize truck with real towing power.

RepairPal reliability rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

Runner-up

1998-2011 Ford Ranger

The third-generation Ford Ranger spanned over a decade, making it one of the longest-running models in North America. With time and a few face-lifts, the Ranger maintained its simple yet rugged design while offering various configurations, including regular- and extended-cab options, as well as rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Base models were equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which was later replaced by a more powerful 2.3-liter Duratec four-cylinder. Ford also offered a 3.0-liter V6 and a 4.0-liter V6, producing up to 207 horsepower and 238 lb-ft of torque in later models. Rangers built after 2010 received safety and technology upgrades, including standard side-impact airbags and AdvanceTrac electronic stability control. All drivetrains and engines offered the choice of a manual or automatic transmission, and the FX4 package included skid plates, a better suspension and a limited-slip rear differential.

RepairPal reliability rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Best used pickups for under $10,000

2002-2008 Dodge Ram

The third-generation Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was a major leap forward in terms of styling, power and refinement, establishing itself as one of the top trucks in America. Base models came with a 3.7-liter V6, but most buyers will want the more robust 4.7-liter or 5.7-liter Hemi V8s, producing up to 345 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque. The heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 models offered the legendary Cummins 5.9-liter and 6.7-liter turbodiesels, delivering exceptional torque and durability, although these will probably break the budget. Both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations were available, along with the choice of a regular cab or a Quad Cab that featured four conventional-opening doors. Fuel economy may pose a drawback, especially if opting for a Hemi, but the Ram 1500 has strong towing capabilities and solid reliability, and it stands out as one of the more attractive pickups of this era.

RepairPal reliability rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

Runner-up

2009-2014 Ford F-150

America's best-selling pickup has been around for a while, yet the 12th-generation model is widely regarded as one of the most reliable. Ford offered various engine options, including a 3.7-liter V6, a 5.0-liter V8 and a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, all paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Among these, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 is the most reliable engine, while the EcoBoost V6 provides better fuel economy and is nearly as dependable as the V8. The F-150 also features a comfortable and spacious interior with plenty of modern amenities for its time. Whether you choose a basic work truck or a fully loaded luxury trim, the F-150's cabin is a nice place to be. Ford's available Sync infotainment system, introduced in this generation, enables hands-free calling and media control even on trucks without the optional touchscreen.

RepairPal reliability rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

Honorable mention

2005-2015 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is one of the best midsize trucks you can buy. Known for its legendary reliability, off-road capability and solid resale value, this generation of the Tacoma offers a lot of truck for under $10,000, although finding one at that price will require some patience and luck. The 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine provides decent fuel economy and reliability, while the 4.0-liter V6 adds more power for towing and off-road performance. With available four-wheel drive, a locking rear differential (on TRD Off-Road models) and a reputation for durability, the Tacoma is a favorite among overlanders and weekend warriors. Even high-mileage examples tend to keep running with basic maintenance. With a strong aftermarket for parts and modifications, the second-generation Tacoma is a smart, affordable choice for a rugged do-it-all truck.

RepairPal reliability rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

