The best used midsize trucks you can buy, all in one place

New full-size trucks are expensive. Whether it's as a result of inflation, stagnant wages or both, the fact is not everyone can afford one. They're also big, and not everyone wants to take up a parking space and a half at work or at the grocery store on the way home. Enter the used midsize pickup truck. These trucks will be both smaller and more affordable than your average new full-size truck while still offering solid towing capacity, cargo space and features that'll please most buyers. With that in mind, here's our list of the best used midsize trucks across a few different categories, including the best trucks under $30,000 and the best used truck for off-road use.

Jump to: Best used midsize trucks | Best used midsize trucks under $30,000 | Best used midsize trucks under $20,000 | Best off-road midsize truck

Best used midsize trucks

Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon

The truck is an important piece of Americana, and it feels prudent to kick off our list with not one but two American trucks. The GMC Canyon and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Colorado, are cut from the same cloth and offer a solid truck at two price points. Both trucks are built on the same platform and have similar features, such as a 7,700-pound maximum towing capacity, though some key items separate the two. Chevy covers the low end of the spectrum. It's a basic truck with a choice of bed lengths and a strong towing capacity. We're fans of the Colorado's more modern infotainment system and its off-road-oriented ZR2 trim, which adds locking differentials, enhanced underbody protection and big tires to the equation.

Meanwhile, the Canyon elevates these basics—for a little more money, of course. You can expect the same basic truck with more luxurious features, like nicer materials and a better sound system. The Canyon also offers its own unique look and specialized off-road trim, the AT4X, which offers the same array of off-road equipment as the ZR2.

Honda Ridgeline

Honda's Ridgeline is an old favorite of ours and is absolutely our pick if you want the utility of a truck but don't want to be reminded you're in one every time you drive. The Ridgeline's unique unibody construction is more like a car's, which means you get a more refined ride and quieter cabin out of the experience. There are plenty of truck things to like here as well, with the Ridgeline offering plenty of storage and a unique in-bed locking compartment. Maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is less than some trucks, but worth the trade-off for on-road civility for some drivers.

Best used midsize trucks under $30,000

Toyota Tacoma

A list of great trucks wouldn't be complete without the long-running Tacoma. There's a Tacoma for nearly every price point these days, but $30,000 or so seems to be the point at which you're getting a truly great, modern and gently used Tacoma. That said, the previous generation Tacoma, which was produced between 2016 and 2023, is worth your consideration. In its final model year, the 2023 Tacoma could tow up to 6,800 pounds. It also offered your choice of 5- or 6-foot beds paired with a solid interior with great features and tech, and if you want it, a six-speed manual transmission.

Chevrolet Colorado

To find another worthy truck at this price point, we'll be circling back to the Chevy Colorado. The 2023 model year brought a very modern update to the truck, which introduced a larger, slick infotainment system into the mix along with a new look. The sea of hard plastic may be off-putting at first, but it should put up with many more years of use. What's more, Chevy offers some great turbocharged powertrains for Colorados of this vintage, and with a maximum capacity of 7,700 pounds, towing won't be an issue. You may not find a ZR2 trim at this price point, but plenty of these used Colorados offer four-wheel drive.

Best used midsize trucks under $20,000

Nissan Frontier

The Nissan Frontier hasn't changed much. Roll back the calendar a few years, and it looks just the same as a Frontier from a decade ago. That was an issue when the truck was new, but now, it should be seen as more of a boon, as there are fewer high-tech items to break and the engine is relatively easier to work on. The Frontier has a dead-simple V6 engine with automatic or manual transmission options and an equally simple interior. Towing capacity caps out at 6,500 pounds. Don't expect much in the way of modern luxuries and features, but if you need an uncomplicated, cheap truck, the Frontier is a solid choice. Off-road enthusiasts will want to look into the Pro-4x trims, which offer more off-road equipment and tires in exchange for higher asking prices on the used market.

Ford Ranger

While you could find a Ford Ranger for under $10,000, keeping it under $20k increases the chances that whatever third-generation (1998-2011) Ranger you find will be in excellent shape. It's the archetypal American truck (ever seen "King of the Hill"?), and the Ranger went without very many major updates for nearly 14 years because it just worked. These rugged little trucks are cheap to work on too, and its 7-foot bed option is rarer among midsize trucks. Ford offered a number of cab configurations as well, and at a maximum, Rangers of this vintage will tow 7,716 pounds.

Best off-road midsize truck

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma TRD is about as good as used off-road midsize trucks get. Toyota's TRD models come complete with an array of locking differentials, greater ground clearance and grippy tires for conquering slick terrain. Later models offered advanced software to help aid in traction management, as well as some enhanced camera angles to help in spotting tough angles while on the trail. They're prized by owners for their durability and customization, and a healthy aftermarket ensures that whatever your off-road task, there are parts available.

