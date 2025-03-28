Best used midsize trucks

The truck is an important piece of Americana, and it feels prudent to kick off our list with not one but two American trucks. The GMC Canyon and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Colorado, are cut from the same cloth and offer a solid truck at two price points. Both trucks are built on the same platform and have similar features, such as a 7,700-pound maximum towing capacity, though some key items separate the two. Chevy covers the low end of the spectrum. It's a basic truck with a choice of bed lengths and a strong towing capacity. We're fans of the Colorado's more modern infotainment system and its off-road-oriented ZR2 trim, which adds locking differentials, enhanced underbody protection and big tires to the equation.

Meanwhile, the Canyon elevates these basics—for a little more money, of course. You can expect the same basic truck with more luxurious features, like nicer materials and a better sound system. The Canyon also offers its own unique look and specialized off-road trim, the AT4X, which offers the same array of off-road equipment as the ZR2.

Honda Ridgeline