New full-size trucks are expensive. Whether it's as a result of inflation, stagnant wages or both, the fact is not everyone can afford one. They're also big, and not everyone wants to take up a parking space and a half at work or at the grocery store on the way home. Enter the used midsize pickup truck. These trucks will be both smaller and more affordable than your average new full-size truck while still offering solid towing capacity, cargo space and features that'll please most buyers. With that in mind, here's our list of the best used midsize trucks across a few different categories, including the best trucks under $30,000 and the best used truck for off-road use.
Jump to: Best used midsize trucks | Best used midsize trucks under $30,000 | Best used midsize trucks under $20,000 | Best off-road midsize truck