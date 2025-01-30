The Best Used Diesel Trucks in 2025

Although the popularity of diesel trucks pales in comparison to their gasoline-fed counterparts, the distinct characteristics of the former can make diesels an attractive alternative.

Along with their reputation for stump-pulling low-end torque, diesels often provide better fuel economy than similarly sized gasoline engines. Diesels are also known for their impressive long-term durability, though it's important to note that the trucks listed here were chosen based on their review ratings, while our choices for the most reliable trucks are based on reliability and repair data.

If you want the hauling capability of a diesel truck without the price tag of a new vehicle, these pickups offer many of the same features and technologies found in contemporary models at a substantial discount. It's also worth keeping in mind that several trucks on this list are no longer offered with diesel powertrains, making the used market the only way to go for some of these picks.

2021 Ford F-150