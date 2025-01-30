The Best Used Diesel Trucks in 2025

These lightly used diesel-powered pickups earned our highest ratings when they were new

Although the popularity of diesel trucks pales in comparison to their gasoline-fed counterparts, the distinct characteristics of the former can make diesels an attractive alternative.

Along with their reputation for stump-pulling low-end torque, diesels often provide better fuel economy than similarly sized gasoline engines. Diesels are also known for their impressive long-term durability, though it's important to note that the trucks listed here were chosen based on their review ratings, while our choices for the most reliable trucks are based on reliability and repair data.

If you want the hauling capability of a diesel truck without the price tag of a new vehicle, these pickups offer many of the same features and technologies found in contemporary models at a substantial discount. It's also worth keeping in mind that several trucks on this list are no longer offered with diesel powertrains, making the used market the only way to go for some of these picks.

2021 Ford F-150

Ford ushered in the 14th-generation F-150 in 2021 with a more refined exterior design, a modernized cabin, and a host of new technologies. On the tech front, the upgrades included a new infotainment system with an optional 12-inch screen.

When it debuted, the 2021 Ford F-150 was the top light-duty pickup truck when it came to towing and hauling, offering a tow rating as high as 12,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,840 pounds when outfitted with the optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. While this generation of the F-150 is available with a wide range of powertrains, 2021 was the only year that it was offered with a diesel engine, producing 250 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque.

Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

2023 Ram 1500

While the current-generation Ram 1500 scores points for its quiet, well-appointed cabin, handsome exterior and excellent in-vehicle technology, what really sets the Ram 1500 apart from the competition is its coil-spring rear suspension design. This setup is unique among full-size trucks and provides ride quality that's more akin to a modern SUV rather than a rough-and-tumble pickup.

Like the F-150, the Ram 1500 is no longer offered with a diesel engine; 2023 was the final year that the truck was available with the 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoDiesel V6. This engine produces 260 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, and when outfitted as such, the 2023 Ram 1500 is capable of towing up to 9,600 pounds and offers a maximum payload rating of 1,780 pounds.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

2022 Ram 2500

When the fifth-generation Ram 2500 debuted in 2019, we praised its comfortable and quiet cabin, advanced in-vehicle technology, and the impressive power on tap from the available diesel powerplant.

Like other heavy-duty trucks, the fifth-generation Ram 2500 offered a substantial step up from its light-duty sibling in terms of towing and hauling capability, topping out at 20,000 pounds and 4,010 pounds, respectively. Even though the chatter of the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel is ever present, the 370 hp and 850 lb-ft it delivers more than make up for the racket it produces.

The 2022 Ram 2500 is a particular sweet spot for used shoppers due to a number of key updates implemented for this model year. These included a next-generation infotainment system that was standard on most trims, upgraded trailering technology, and a host of newly available equipment packages.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

2022 Jeep Gladiator

The Gladiator is a bit of an outlier in this group since it's essentially a four-door Jeep Wrangler with a truck bed. But that's also a significant part of its charm. Where else are you going to find a modern diesel-powered truck with a factory soft top?

Its Wrangler underpinnings also make the Gladiator a seriously capable off-roader, particularly in the beefed-up Rubicon and Mojave trims. It's a sword that ultimately cuts both ways, though: We noted that the Gladiator Rubicon's on-road ride quality is a bit choppy and the steering doesn't offer the same kind of precision that you'll find in a truck with an independent front suspension.

Outfitted with the optional EcoDiesel V6, the Gladiator offers a maximum tow rating of 6,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,350 pounds. These figures trail those of other trucks on this list, but it should still be able to handle a lot of folks' needs without breaking a sweat. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel powerplant produces 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, and paired with a well-sorted eight-speed automatic, it offers more than enough grunt to push the Gladiator down the road with confidence.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Much like the Ram 2500, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is designed for work that goes above and beyond the norm. Its optional 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 churns out 475 hp and a massive 1,050 lb-ft of torque, while its 20,000-pound maximum tow rating (or 22,800 pounds with a gooseneck/fifth-wheel) and 4,260-pound payload capacity (when properly equipped) allow the 2022 Ford F-250 to haul with the best of them.

In testing, we noted that although there's a bit of lag before things get moving and the truck's stopping distances are longer than average, the diesel powerplant provides strong and smooth acceleration in just about any situation. The 10-speed automatic transmission also shifts quickly. F-250 models from 2022 benefited from the newly available Sync 4 infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen. XLT and Lariat trims also scored new appearance packages that year, while four-wheel drive became standard for the King Ranch and Platinum trims.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

The GMC Sierra 1500 might be a step behind its rivals from Ford and Ram when it comes to handling and comfort, but we'd still consider it to be the best interpretation of the GM family of trucks. We had some concerns about the fifth-generation truck when it debuted in 2019 — most related to the interior design, technology and ride quality — but a substantial refresh for 2022 helped to address many of those criticisms.

The 2023 model year also brought the debut of the AEV Edition package for the off-road-focused AT4X trim, which adds a winch to the front bumper, additional steel skid plates and black 18-inch wheels. The optional turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six diesel produces 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the diesel-fed two-wheel-drive 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is rated to tow up to 13,200 pounds (13,000 pounds when outfitted with four-wheel drive) and offers a payload capacity of up to 1,890 pounds.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

