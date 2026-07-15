Best Midsize Trucks for 2025

Buying a late-model pickup is a great way to get almost new performance at a discounted price

2025 Toyota Tacoma Limited crew cab

Consumers all over the country are looking for little ways to save some cash, including when it comes to car shopping. After all, no one wants to pay more than they should for anything, least of all the largest purchase most people will make any given year. One great way to approach saving money on your midsize truck is to consider purchasing something used. But if you're envisioning a rusted-out clunker with AM radio and no air conditioning, put those concerns to rest. 

Opting for a truck that's just 1 model year old can save thousands of dollars and still get you 99% of the experience of something brand-new. Here are our favorite midsize trucks for 2025, including the average price according to our listings and our Edmunds Ratings from when we drove them last year. Using this information, you can pick the right pickup for your needs and budget.

2025 Ford Ranger

2025 Ford Ranger

Average 2025 used price: $43,060

The Ford Ranger was our Edmunds Top Rated pickup for 2025, and it shouldn't be difficult to understand why. The Blue Oval's tweener truck comes standard with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque while getting a perfectly respectable 23 mpg combined. The base EcoBoost engine can even haul a 1,788-pound payload and tow a 7,500-pound trailer. Opt for the available turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, and the capability figures remain the same, but with 310 hp and 400 lb-ft, performance certainly increases. Meanwhile, the top-dog Ranger Raptor gets brilliant Fox Live Valve off-road shocks to go along with its elevated stance and a 405-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. 

Whatever route you go, the Ranger also comes loaded with lots of standard connectivity and safety features, including a 10.1-inch center touchscreen, lane keeping assistance and a 4G Wi-Fi modem.

Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)

See all used Ford Rangers for sale
Read our 2025 Ford Ranger review

2025 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma

Average 2025 used price: $42,117

Toyota builds the best-selling midsize truck, and a few minutes behind the wheel of the 2025 Tacoma might be enough to persuade you to take one home. Unlike many pickups in this class, the Tacoma offers more than one bed and cab configuration, including an extended cab with a 6-foot bed and a four-door crew cab with either a 5-foot or 6-foot cargo box. Like the Ranger, a turbocharged four-cylinder comes standard, in this case a 2.4-liter unit that makes a reliable 228 hp in base SR form or a much more interesting 278 hp (and 315 lb-ft) in every other model. An available hybrid powertrain combines the turbo engine with an electric motor for a healthy 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. The Tacoma retains its rugged, fun-to-drive personality from previous generations, and several off-road trims allow outdoor adventurers to pick from a solid list of choices.

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

See all used Toyota Tacomas for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Tacoma review

2025 Honda Ridgeline

2025 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

Average 2025 used price: $37,891

The Honda Ridgeline is unlike almost any other truck on the market today in that it's based on a car-like unibody (rather than a truck-type body-on-frame) chassis. As a result, the Ridgeline comes up a little short in towing and payload, measuring 5,000 pounds and 1,583 pounds, respectively. But where Honda's unusual offering shines is in passenger comfort, on-road handling manners, and novel cargo features. The tailgate drops down as usual, but it also opens sideways for easier access when loading heavy objects. A waterproof, lockable trunk under the bed floor helps keep valuables stowed out of the way or beverages on ice before the block party or big game. Meanwhile, lots of passenger and storage space inside makes for a very comfortable place to spend time.

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

See all used Honda Ridgelines for sale
Read our 2025 Honda Ridgeline review

2025 Chevrolet Colorado

2024 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

Average 2025 used price: $40,858

The 2025 Chevrolet Colorado is one of the most powerful trucks on this list, with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque from its standard turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder. To no one's surprise, it's also got the highest towing rating of 7,700 pounds. It can also haul a healthy 1,684 pounds of payload. The Colorado drives well, with a surprisingly quiet cabin for the class, but the interior can get a little cramped for those on the taller side, and there isn't enough small-item storage. Like the Ford and Toyota, Chevy's midsize pickup offers a variety of trim levels ranging from the fleet-ready Work Truck to the desert-conquering ZR2 Bison, which boasts 12.2 inches of ground clearance — up 1.5 inches on the Ranger Raptor and 0.7 inch on the Tacoma TRD Pro.

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

See all used Chevrolet Colorados for sale
Read our 2025 Chevrolet Colorado review

2025 GMC Canyon

2025 GMC Canyon Denali

Average 2025 used price: $43,978

If you like the Colorado but would prefer a slightly more upscale interior and exterior design, look no further than the GMC Canyon. Equipped with the same 310-horse turbo-four as its Bow Tie cousin, the Canyon can likewise tug a 7,700-pound trailer, although it can haul slightly less cargo at 1,640 pounds, perhaps due to the standard high-rider suspension that gives it 9.6 inches of ground clearance and such a tough stance, even with two-wheel drive. The GMC comes standard with an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (same as the Colorado), but the interior looks a little nicer — or a lot nicer if you go for the Denali trim, which gets black and tan leather and genuine wood dash trim. Of course, the Canyon's more premium positioning relative to the Colorado means higher prices, both new and used; hence, our slightly lower rating.

Edmunds Rating: 6.3 (out of 10)

See all used GMC Canyons for sale
Read our 2025 GMC Canyon review

2025 Jeep Gladiator

2025 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X

Average 2025 used price: $44,967

Jeep made lots of people very happy when it grafted a short cargo box onto its Wrangler SUV, creating the Gladiator in 2020. Although it competes with midsize trucks, it's really in a class of one, as its removable roof and doors, solid front and rear axles, and narrow-body proportions turn it into a glorified side-by-side utility task vehicle (UTV). These features make it incredibly fun but also rather poorly suited to daily driving. Still, with a maximum payload of 1,725 pounds and a towing rating of 7,700 pounds for the Sport S with the Max Tow package, the Gladiator is a pretty capable machine by the numbers. We didn't love the slow, vague steering or the rough-and-tumble ride quality in our drive around the city, but there are hardly any ways to have more fun behind the wheel of a pickup than in a Gladiator with the roof down, the doors off and the radio blasting.

Edmunds Rating: 5.7 (out of 10)

See all used Jeep Gladiators for sale
Read our 2025 Jeep Gladiator review

2025 Nissan Frontier

2025 Nissan Frontier front three quarter

Average 2025 used price: $36,790

The Nissan Frontier is the lowest-rated midsize pickup in Edmunds' testing, but don't let that scare you away because it still has plenty going for it. Like the Tacoma, it offers extended- and crew-cab configurations, as well as short or long cargo boxes. The Frontier's standard 3.8-liter V6 produces 310 hp and allows the pickup to haul up to 1,620 pounds of payload or tow a 7,150-pound trailer. Like the Toyota and Jeep, the Frontier has a fun personality and lots of off-road capability, although it doesn't offer a true flagship 4x4 trim in the vein of the Ranger Raptor, Tacoma Trailhunter, Gladiator Mojave or Colorado ZR2. The Pro-4X model is a better comparison to its rivals' midtier off-road trims. Complaints include a small rear seat, some odd interior controls, and fuel economy that doesn't measure up to its four-cylinder competitors.

Edmunds Rating: 5.6 (out of 10)

See all used Nissan Frontiers for sale
Read our 2025 Nissan Frontier review

by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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