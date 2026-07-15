Best Midsize Trucks for 2025

Consumers all over the country are looking for little ways to save some cash, including when it comes to car shopping. After all, no one wants to pay more than they should for anything, least of all the largest purchase most people will make any given year. One great way to approach saving money on your midsize truck is to consider purchasing something used. But if you're envisioning a rusted-out clunker with AM radio and no air conditioning, put those concerns to rest.

Opting for a truck that's just 1 model year old can save thousands of dollars and still get you 99% of the experience of something brand-new. Here are our favorite midsize trucks for 2025, including the average price according to our listings and our Edmunds Ratings from when we drove them last year. Using this information, you can pick the right pickup for your needs and budget.

2025 Ford Ranger