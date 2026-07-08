Best Hybrid Pickup Trucks for 2026

A few manufacturers have experimented with gas-electric hybrid pickup trucks over the years, but these days, only two companies remain committed to the bit: Ford and Toyota. Luckily, each offers two different pickups with electrified internal combustion engines, meaning buyers in just about any price or size category can find a hybrid truck that'll meet their needs and desires. In the future, this list may get larger, especially as some automakers expand their EV plans to include plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric trucks. For now, though, those who want something with decent gas mileage, solid torque, and the versatility of an open cargo box should start their search with this list of the best hybrid pickups.

If you want to save money but don't want a hybrid, you could consider a diesel truck, which will tend to get better fuel economy than a gasser. And if you want to eliminate fossil fuels altogether, check out our favorite electric trucks, ranging from the Edmunds Top Rated Rivian R1T to the leviathan GMC Hummer EV.

Compact hybrid trucks

2026 Ford Maverick