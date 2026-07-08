Best Hybrid Pickup Trucks for 2026

The best gas-electric trucks can help you save without sacrificing capability

2025 Toyota Tacoma vs. Tundra

A few manufacturers have experimented with gas-electric hybrid pickup trucks over the years, but these days, only two companies remain committed to the bit: Ford and Toyota. Luckily, each offers two different pickups with electrified internal combustion engines, meaning buyers in just about any price or size category can find a hybrid truck that'll meet their needs and desires. In the future, this list may get larger, especially as some automakers expand their EV plans to include plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric trucks. For now, though, those who want something with decent gas mileage, solid torque, and the versatility of an open cargo box should start their search with this list of the best hybrid pickups.

If you want to save money but don't want a hybrid, you could consider a diesel truck, which will tend to get better fuel economy than a gasser. And if you want to eliminate fossil fuels altogether, check out our favorite electric trucks, ranging from the Edmunds Top Rated Rivian R1T to the leviathan GMC Hummer EV.

Compact hybrid trucks

2026 Ford Maverick

2025 Ford Maverick driving

The only compact truck on the market with a hybrid powertrain is the Ford Maverick, but it's one of our favorite vehicles despite a lack of competition. Oddly, the 191-horsepower hybrid is the optional powertrain, costing a little more, spec-for-spec, than the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. 

Although it comes up short in grunt compared to the cheaper turbo mill, the hybrid is possibly a better pick for the average shopper thanks to its exemplary fuel economy of 38 mpg combined with front-wheel drive or 37 mpg with all-wheel drive. And the hybrid doesn't lose any capability either; when equipped with the optional 4K towing package, the Maverick can tote a 4,000-pound trailer or haul 1,500 pounds of payload, more than enough for most people's weekend activities. 

Prices have risen since the little Ford's 2022 debut, but the Maverick hybrid costs just under $30,000 to start, far lower than the average transaction price of a new car today.

Starting price: $29,990
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

See all new Ford Mavericks for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Maverick review

Midsize hybrid trucks

2026 Toyota Tacoma i-Force Max

Toyota Tacoma Limited

As with the Ford Maverick, the Toyota Tacoma has the midsize hybrid pickup segment all to itself. Unlike the automaker's famed Prius, the Tacoma resorts to gas-electric power not only to improve fuel economy but to provide more power as well. In fact, the Tacoma i-Force Max, which has a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid and standard four-wheel drive, produces the most torque of any midsize pickup at a robust 465 lb-ft, with 326 hp as well. As a result, the Taco's efficiency improvements aren't as impressive as those of some other hybrid vehicles; the hybrid gets 23 mpg combined compared to the non-hybrid 4x4's 21 mpg combined. 

As if to underscore the powertrain's enthusiastic orientation, the i-Force Max is the only engine offered on such trims as the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, while it's available on the Limited, TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road as an option. The hybrid's maximum towing capacity sits at 6,000 pounds, while payload is a decent 1,710 pounds. Neither number is class-leading in the midsize truck segment, and the same is true of the non-hybrid Tacoma's capacities.

Starting price: $48,980 (i-Force Max)
Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

See all new Toyota Tacomas for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Tacoma review

Full-size hybrid trucks

2026 Ford F-150 PowerBoost

2024 Ford F-150 front 3/4

The Ford F-150 is one of our favorite full-size pickups, and its PowerBoost hybrid system makes a good thing a little better. It combines a twin-turbocharged V6 with an electric motor inside the 10-speed automatic transmission, giving it 420 hp and 570 lb-ft — up 20 hp and 70 lb-ft, respectively, over the non-hybrid 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. An 11,200-pound towing capacity is quite impressive, although it's down a full ton over what some other F-150 configurations can handle. Its 2,010-pound payload rating is closer to the top when considering SuperCrew models, which is the only body style that offers the PowerBoost. 

One of the most compelling reasons to consider a hybrid F-150 is its ability to offload power at a rate of 2.4 kilowatts using the standard Pro Power Onboard generator system, which can optionally be upgraded to 7.2 kilowatts. The system uses the hybrid battery to power anything from welders to tailgating equipment, and it can even be used for essential home appliances during a utility outage. Another important plus to the PowerBoost system is its fuel economy; the F-150 hybrid achieves 24 mpg combined as a 4x2 or 23 mpg combined with four-wheel drive, numbers that are quite impressive for a full-size truck.

Starting price: $54,810 (STX PowerBoost)
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

See all new Ford F-150s for sale
Read our 2026 Ford F-150 review

2026 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

The full-size truck segment is the only one where you can find two hybrid trucks, with the Toyota Tundra i-Force Max putting a little competitive pressure on the Ford F-150. Like its rival, power comes from a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and a hybrid system, and its combined 437 hp and 583 lb-ft are very impressive. Less so is its efficiency, achieving a maximum 22 mpg combined with two-wheel drive or 20 mpg combined for 4x4 models, dropping down to 19 mpg for a TRD Pro 4x4. 

The gas-electric pickup can tow up to 11,450 pounds (a hair above the F-150) or haul a 1,680-pound payload (a few hairs below the F-150). One of the primary disadvantages to the hybrid Toyota is that its nickel-metal hydride battery lives below the rear seat, eliminating any storage space found in the non-hybrid. But the Tundra does offer slightly smaller dimensions than other full-size trucks, which pays dividends where the pickup is most fun to drive: off-road.

Starting price: $60,755 (i-Force Max)
Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)

See all new Toyota Tundras for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Tundra review

by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

edited by

Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

LATEST TRUCK REVIEWS & RATINGS

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top