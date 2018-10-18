5 star reviews: 39 %

4 star reviews: 11 %

3 star reviews: 17 %

2 star reviews: 11 %

1 star reviews: 22 %

Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 18 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Awesome car with an awesome price tag!

Zach , 04/17/2019

LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

After owning the car for a little over a month, I’m an extremely pleased I went with the Yaris over a Chevy Sonic. I am a huge stickler when it comes to a feeling of quality, and this little car does just that. The interior is trimmed out very nicely for a subcompact. Nothing feels cheap, although the center console is a little flimsy. Even the hard plastics feel nice to the touch, and soft touch materials are abundant throughout the cabin. Controls are basic, but nice. The center display screen is a very nice touch and simple to use with the rotary dial. The car is incredibly fun to drive! Idk what the whole gripe about it being slow is!? The car makes 106 hp and weighs just over 2400 lbs. it literally feels like you are driving for a Miata sedan! It’s very zippy, and the handling is phenomenal. The sound system is excellent and I’d have to put it on par with my 03 Lexus. Fuel mileage is astronomical while averaging 43 mpg everywhere I seem to go. The manual transmission is something I would recommend as well. My only gripe would be as I am a taller guy, it takes a while to find a comfortable position. Other than that I could not be happier with this car! It is a blast to drive

5 out of 5 stars, Affordable and reliable

Frankie , 11/15/2018

LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

Fantastic gas mileage, stylish looks, fun to drive. Loads of standard features. I drive mostly in town and under 40 mph. It is a perfect car for metro driving. You get what you pay for. Toyota hit a home run with a 35-40 mpg sedan. L.E. model is sweet. No regrets.

5 out of 5 stars, Even Better Than Expected

TorchMini , 05/04/2019

LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

I thought I'd like the Yaris (Mazda2) but three months later, I LOVE it. It reminds me of my Mini Cooper in the joy of driving, but it's quieter and handles the bad roads more forgivingly. The engine is low on overt power but the car really moves fast where I need it, like around town off a dead stop due to its super light weight and great transmission (automatic). I've had no trouble passing's on two lane roads under 60 mph. When it has to rev, it feels smooth and sounds great. The doors are feather light and so easy to open & close (unlike my old MINI). I love the lines of the Mazda "Kodo" design which look especially good in the Pulse Red I got. Based on the record of the Mazda Skyactv engines going back to 2014, I believe I can drive this little gem for ten years without overspending on the automotive budget. I'm 71 years old and my passengers are mostly canine, so my smaller back seat isn't an issue, and anyway they are quite alright for most people and leave me a nice big trunk. I know the Toyota front face isn't as popular as its Mazda2 heritage version, but I am fine with it. It invites me to drive each time I see it.

1 out of 5 stars, Buyer's be aware with windshield distortion

T. Takagi , 01/29/2019

LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

For those who does not want to read the whole reviews, here's the gist of it. "According to Toyota, using their word, ALL 2019 windshield will have distortion on the bottom few inches, and it is normal, even if it may distract the driver!" and here's the long version; When you test drive the 2019 Yaris, check the lower section, especially toward the corner of the windshield. My mother bought brand new 2019 Yaris, and on her way home, she noticed that windshield is distorted and distrust her driving. I understand she should have noticed the issue when she test drive it, but test drive around the dealership and one exit on highway wasn't enough for her to find it out.... We went back to the Toyota dealership, and their sales guys, service technicians all agreed it is a defect. two days later, we received a call from the dealership and was told it is not a defect; The area service rep from Toyota came and looked at it, and said it is normal since there's another Yaris with the same issue. Two defected cars won't make it normal, but apparently it does for Toyota!! We called Toyota to see if there's any resolution for it, and was told by corporate customer support that it is "Characteristic" of 2019 Yaris. I told if windshield distort image it is a defect, and she said it is an opinion and Toyota sees it as a characteristic. And ALL 2019 Yaris would be the same with distorted windshield! We have been loyal Toyota owners (this is my mom's 4th Toyota, dad has been owning 5, my wife and I is our 2nd in last 15 years since we moved to the US, and owned Toyota in Japan before we moved here!), and loved the quality of Toyota vehicle. It is a very disappointing to see that they are okay with problem like this.

