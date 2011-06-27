  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Yaris L Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/410.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Ashtray Kityes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Navigation Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Length155.5 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume99.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black (Circles), cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
