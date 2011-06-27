  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris SE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Yaris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,620
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,620
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,620
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Center Armrestyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Navigation Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,620
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,620
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Length155.5 in.
Curb weight2335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume100.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Exterior Colors
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black (Channel), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,620
P195/50R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,620
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
