Used 2013 Toyota Yaris SE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Yaris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/410.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Exterior Options
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Length154.7 in.
Curb weight2295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume100.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Lagoon Blue Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 88V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
