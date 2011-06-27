  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Length153.5 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume100.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Lagoon Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R15 88H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
