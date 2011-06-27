Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Yaris Inventory
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.9/388.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Torque
|103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Preferred Premium Accessory Package
|yes
|Power Package
|yes
|Power Package w/Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Sport Package w/Alloy Wheels
|yes
|All-Weather Guard Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Interface Kit for iPod
|yes
|Center Arm Rest
|yes
|Cargo Tote
|yes
|Arm Rest
|yes
|BLU Logic Hands-free System
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mat Set
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Integrated Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Front track
|58.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|25.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2364 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Length
|150.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|60.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|93.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|96.9 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|57.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|P175/65R14 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|14 x 5.0 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,255
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
