  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Yaris
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Yaris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,905
See Yaris Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.9/399.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,905
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Power Package w/Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Packageyes
Sport Package w/Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Weather Guard Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,905
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Interface Kit for iPodyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
BLU Logic Hands-free Systemyes
Cruise Controlyes
Cargo Netyes
Satellite Radio (XM)yes
Satellite Radio (Sirius)yes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Sport Shifter Knobyes
Center Arm Restyes
Door Sill Enhancementyes
Cargo Toteyes
Interior Light Kit - Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,905
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.4 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Integrated Front Fog Lampsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity25.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length150.6 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume93.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Bayou Blue Pearl
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Meteorite Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,905
P175/65R14 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,905
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,905
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Yaris Inventory

Related Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles