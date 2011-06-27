Used 2009 Toyota Yaris S Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2009 Yaris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.9/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.4 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity25.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length150.6 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume93.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bayou Blue Pearl
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Polar White
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Meteorite Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
  • Yellow Jolt
  • Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
