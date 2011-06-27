  1. Home
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.9/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Length169.3 in.
Curb weight2326 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jade Sea Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Flint Mica
  • Polar White
  • Olive Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P175/65R14 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
