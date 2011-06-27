Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.2/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2416 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume99.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Abyss
  • Pulse
  • Graphite
  • Stealth
  • Sapphire
  • Chromium
  • Frost
Interior Colors
  • Mid-Blue Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
185/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
