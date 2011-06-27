  1. Home
2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback XLE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.2/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,750
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,750
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Navigation System Upgradeyes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Length161.6 in.
Curb weight2445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume102.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Frost
  • Icicle
  • Sapphire
  • Stealth
  • Pulse
  • Chromium
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P185/60R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,750
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
