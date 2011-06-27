Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,242
|$16,714
|$18,563
|Clean
|$15,039
|$16,494
|$18,307
|Average
|$14,632
|$16,055
|$17,797
|Rough
|$14,225
|$15,616
|$17,286
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,307
|$17,763
|$19,593
|Clean
|$16,089
|$17,529
|$19,324
|Average
|$15,654
|$17,063
|$18,785
|Rough
|$15,219
|$16,596
|$18,246