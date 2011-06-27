Used 2015 Toyota Venza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love love love my 2015 Toyota Venza XLE Chelsea , 05/10/2016 XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I test drove countless crossovers and suv's before settling on the Venza (highlander, 4-runner, pilot, escape, explorer, outback, forester, etc). It provides the luxury, comfortability, and safety that I require in a vehicle. I wish it got a little better gas mileage, had a better turn radius, and the Bluetooth were a little clearer. Other than those minor complaints, the Venza has more than lived up to my standards. No complaints from passengers either. Easily fits 6'3" 250# males in the back seat, without feeling squished. Plenty of leg room for all passengers. I would not trade it in for anything. It was also a great value at $32k new, having all my required features (leather heated seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry). Wish they wouldn't have discontinued this model. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Janet Paulk , 10/13/2015 XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 70 of 71 people found this review helpful I can't believe the quality of this car, but then it IS a Toyota. The ride is quiet and sound. The engine and drive-train perform flawlessly. Its tough to remark on how positive this car is as its tough to find any deficiencies. The only trouble we have it that it does so much. We are always going to the manual to find out "How do I ...". But this is something most modern cars and owners face. This is the best car we've ever owned and actually, ridden in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota 2016 Mistake David Pearson , 07/14/2018 XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Toyota had a real winner with the Venza model.This vehicle gives you the all wheel drive security in bad weather with the comfortable feel found in a Camry. The mistake that Toyota made was not continuing to offer this exceptional model. These comments are from an individual who has owned two Camrys and two Venzas. A 2016 and beyond Venza should still be offered to the motoring public. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value for a great crossover! Randall Hedrick , 04/04/2016 LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We wanted the versatility that an SUV offers, good fuel economy, comfort and reliability; the Venza does all of that and more. Shortly after we purchased this vehicle, we had to drive over the Sierra Nevada mountains through snowy conditions, it performed flawlessly. I would not hesitate recommending the Toyota Venza. After six months of driving, no regrets about purchase. We've taken two road trips and were pleased with comfort and fuel economy. After 18 months, we have been pleased. We're at two years and no problems. 30 months of trouble free driving. Very happy with our Venza. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse