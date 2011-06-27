  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Leather Faced Seatsyes
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Leather Faced Seats - Perforatedyes
Driver and Passenger Seat Heatersyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Lower Door Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Chrome Lower Door Moldingsyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Towing Hitch Kityes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Roof Rackyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume144.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Celestial Silver
  • Parisian Night Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/55R19 103S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
