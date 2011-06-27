  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Venza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
LE Preferred Packageyes
LE Convenience Packageyes
Tow Prep Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,220
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Leather Faced Seatsyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Leather Faced Seats - Perforatedyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Leather Faced Seats w/Dual Front Seat Heatersyes
Dual Headrest DVD Systemyes
Leather Faced Perforated Seats w/Dual Front Seat Heatersyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,220
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Lower Body Moldingyes
Digital Backup Sensor (Color Keyed)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Digital Backup Sensor (Black)yes
Black Splashguardsyes
Chrome Lower Door Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Accent Stripeyes
Roof Rackyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1225 lbs.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume144.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Golden Umber Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,220
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/50R20 102H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,220
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,220
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
