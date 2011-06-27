  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Tow Prep Packageyes
XLE Premium Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,780
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,780
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,780
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Lower Body Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rackyes
Drop Hitchyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1225 lbs.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume144.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Golden Umber Mica
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Attitude Black
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,780
245/50R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
