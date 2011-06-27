Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.0/460.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Torque
|182 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|XLE Premium Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Cargo Net - Spider
|yes
|Wireless Headphones
|yes
|Cargo Tote
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|Ashtray Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Lower Body Molding
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Paint Protector Film
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Roof Rack
|yes
|Drop Hitch
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Front track
|64.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3945 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5160 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1215 lbs.
|Length
|189.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|144.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Rear track
|64.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|245/55R19 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,960
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
