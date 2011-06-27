Used 2011 Toyota Venza Wagon Consumer Reviews
Very pleasantly surprised
I was going to go with either a VW Tiguan or Ford Edge or the Venza. VW had to deliver, taking 3 months (salesman originally said 4-6 weeks), Edge was over priced and interior not as nice. Drives well, great driving position and comfy seats. Handles nice, 6 cyl has great pick up from standing and passing. Cons: no power mirror turn in (have to roll down window to turn in mirror), no seat memory for a limited trim line, cups in holders make getting to climate control difficult. Some minor fit issues with interior. Touch screen is not flush with console so I have to bend in my long finger to tound an icon at bottom of screen. Fuel econonomy so so, I have only been getting 24 on highway.
Love Venza, but not gas mileage
After much searching we loved the Venza for comfort and roominess. With back and hip problems it's easy to get in and out of. The only design I would change is to bring the windows down another 2 inches. From inside going to drive-up windows, you have to raise your arm somewhat high and try to reach over and down to grab items. Also, the armrest could be a couple inches higher. Very disappointed in the gas mileage! Have had it a month and get just 16 MPG around town! I was use to a V6 Buick. FWD, that got 26 MPG, so this is a big disappointment. It doesn't even reach the gas rating suggested on it's sticker. We don't drive lead foot either.
some easy fixes to increase sales
I was disappointed that Toyota did not make some easy changes to improve this car. I know it just came out less then 2 years ago, but the number of people who have complained about the tire size/cost/fast wear is very high. Neither walmart nor costco even carry a tire this size, and the local shops want $1,250 to replace all 4 tires - all of which wear out very quickly. yuck.
My Venza woes PART 1
Purchaced new off the lot late in 2010 as a 2011 model. This vehicle has been a huge let down, I have had a truly unacceptable amount of issues with it. Lets start with dead batterys, I can't count how many times this car has failed to start because its dead. Toyota has replaced the battery 6 times now, they have no idea where the drain is coming from. I've also had troubles with transmission shifting, rattles, wind noise, creeking sounds when going over speed bumps, a dead climate control unit, and i'm sure there will be more as I only have 37,000 on it. Also fair to mention this baby is a fuel-a-holic, 15-17 MPG mixed with mostly highway is average. I will update quarterly with my reviews
Love my Venza!
I originally wanted a Chrysler Pacifica and was very disappointed that they stopped producing this car. I drove a Subaru Outback for 11 years and I loved this car dearly. I was planning on buying another or Venza, or a Pacifica. I loved the LOOK of the Venza, however the 2009's were pathetic inside. I waited and kept hoping it would improve. I read alot of reviews and the number one complaint was the rough ride. It definitely has a stiff ride but that to me makes it fun to drive. I loved my AWD, but the FWD is working quite nice as well. It is also does not have excellent fuel economy, but is comparable to my Subaru's mileage. Everyday I tell someone, I LOVE MY VENZA!
