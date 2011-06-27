Used 2011 Toyota Venza Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Tow Prep Packageyes
Leather Packageyes
Security Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Premium Package #1yes
Premium Package #2yes
Comfort Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Navigation Systemyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
JBL Premium Audioyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Net Spideryes
All Weather Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Lower Body Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Door Edge Guardyes
Roof Rackyes
Drop Hitchyes
Panoramic Sun Roofyes
Measurements
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume142.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Golden Umber Mica
  • Tropical Sea Metallic
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/50R20 102H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
