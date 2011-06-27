  1. Home
2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,115
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity32.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)579.6/740.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower389 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity11,270 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,810 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Bed Utility Package w/Extender +$794
SR5 Convenience Package +$530
SR5 Premium Package +$2,120
All-Weather Floor Liners +$169
Advanced Off-Road Technology Package +$2,620
SR5 TRD Convenience Package +$590
TRD 18" Wheel Package +$1,575
Advanced Technology Package +$1,510
Premium Audio Package +$1,145
TRD Off-Road Package +$1,120
SR5 TRD Off-Road Premium Package +$3,210
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Leather Steering Wheel +$320
Leather Steering Wheel +$170
Center Console Safe +$395
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Cargo Tote +$51
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$29
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room62.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Dual-Step Running Board - Black +$595
Dual-Step Running Board - Silver +$595
Rock Rails +$625
TRD Cast Aluminum Running Board +$995
Paint Protector Film +$395
Bed Mat +$195
TRD Front Skid Plate +$550
Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badge +$89
Spray-On Bedliner +$579
Cargo Net - Exterior +$49
Deck Rail Camera Mount +$56
SR5 BSM Mirror - Black +$50
SR5 Power-Folding BSM + PVM/MTM Mirror - Color-Keyed +$860
SR5 BSM + PVM Tow Mirror - Black +$1,150
Predator Steps +$595
SR5 BSM Tow Mirror - Black +$950
Adventure Tire/Wheel Combo +$1,495
Ball Mount +$65
Bed Cleatsyes
Bed Steps +$399
Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badge +$89
Mini Tie Down w/Hooks +$45
Bed Extender +$395
Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$1,295
Door Edge Guards - Stainless Steel +$150
Special Color +$425
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Bed Length6'6”
Curb weight5,355 lbs.
Gross weight7,165 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height78.0 in.
Length245.6 in.
Maximum payload1,810 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity11,270 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors80.2 in.
Turning circle50.0 ft.
Wheel base157.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Army Green
  • Lunar Rock
  • Blueprint
  • Supersonic Red
Interior Colors
  • Boulder, leatherette
  • Boulder, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
