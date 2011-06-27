2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,230
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|547.4/708.4 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|389 hp @ 5,200 rpm
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 2,400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|10,970 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,645 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Bed Utility Package w/Extender
|+$794
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$169
|Limited Premium Package
|+$395
|TRD 18" Wheel Package
|+$1,575
|TRD Off-Road Package
|+$3,085
|Limited Power Package
|+$385
|Limited PVM Package
|+$950
|TRD Off-Road Package w/Tow Mirror
|+$3,375
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Leather Steering Wheel
|+$150
|Center Console Safe
|+$395
|Panoramic Roof
|+$1,350
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup
|+$29
|Premium JBL Audio
|+$565
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|62.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|62.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Dual-Step Running Board - Black
|+$595
|Dual-Step Running Board - Silver
|+$595
|Rock Rails
|+$625
|TRD Cast Aluminum Running Board
|+$995
|Paint Protector Film
|+$395
|Bed Mat
|+$195
|TRD Front Skid Plate
|+$550
|Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badge
|+$89
|Spray-On Bedliner
|+$579
|Cargo Net - Exterior
|+$49
|Deck Rail Camera Mount
|+$56
|Predator Steps
|+$595
|Ball Mount
|+$65
|Bed Cleats
|yes
|Bed Steps
|+$399
|LTD/PLT/1794 BSM + PVM Tow Mirror - Black
|+$290
|Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badge
|+$89
|Limited BSM Tow Mirror - Black
|+$290
|LTD/PLT Power-Folding BSM+PVM/MTM Mirror - Color-Keyed
|yes
|Mini Tie Down w/Hooks
|+$45
|Bed Extender
|+$395
|Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$1,295
|Door Edge Guards - Stainless Steel
|+$150
|Special Color
|+$425
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|21.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.0 degrees
|Bed Length
|6'6”
|Curb weight
|5,720 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,365 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|Height
|78.0 in.
|Length
|245.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,645 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10,970 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|80.2 in.
|Turning circle
|50.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|157.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/60R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
