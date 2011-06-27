2022 Toyota Tundra Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SR5SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/04/2022
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/04/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
- Special APR - Expires 01/31/2022
- Standard APR - Expires 12/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with TFS.
2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 72 months at $15.19 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 36 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.49% 60 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.99% 72 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.49% 48 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
Standard APR
Special APR Month term Start End 6.29% 76 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 75 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 73 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 72 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 67 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.64% 66 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.64% 61 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.14% 60 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.14% 24 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 6.29% 84 05/28/2021 12/31/2022
