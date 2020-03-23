2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax
What’s new
- Trail and Nightshade Special Editions debut
- Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Pros & Cons
- Standard V8 power
- Roomy rear seating
- Standard Toyota Safety Sense driver safety and assist system
- Highly capable off-road TRD models
- Below-average fuel economy
- Stiffer ride than other trucks
- Feels especially large when driven on tight, congested roads
- Not as many customization possibilities compared to rivals
What is the Tundra?
For 2021, the Toyota Tundra gets two new option packages that are mostly cosmetic. First up, the Trail Special Edition that is based on the SR5 CrewMax model with the SR5 Upgrade package (larger gas tank, upgraded front seats, tilt-and-telescoping wheel and anti-theft systems). To this, shoppers can select two of the coolest paint colors from Toyota: Cement Grey and Army Green, as well as the regular black or white. You also get black exterior badging, black upholstery with tan stitching, and all-weather floor mats.
The most useful part of the Trail Special Edition is the inclusion of lockable bins in the bed. The driver's side bin is even insulated so you can use it as a cooler. The Nightshade is based on the Limited model and features black wheels, black exterior trim and black leather upholstery. Yawn.
Look for both of these packages on 2021 Toyota Tundra models when they arrive in dealerships this summer. Toyota plans to make only 5,000 of each.
Edmunds says
The last time the Toyota Tundra was redesigned, George W. Bush was still in office. Seems like a lifetime ago, right? With that in mind, it's not surprising that the Tundra is at a distinct disadvantage compared to its competition. Sure, it's been updated over the decades, and it continues to benefit from a beefy standard V8 engine, roomy rear seats and strong TRD off-road models. On the downside, that engine isn't as efficient as rivals, the ride quality is pretty stiff (even for a truck), and it doesn't offer as many customization choices as other pickups.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Tundra.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SR5 4dr CrewMax SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,970
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$51,945
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr CrewMax SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,255
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$48,895
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Toyota Tundra a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Tundra?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Tundra:
Is the Toyota Tundra reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Tundra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Tundra?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Tundra is the 2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,970.
Other versions include:
- SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,970
- Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,945
- Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,255
- Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,895
- 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,945
- TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,050
- Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,305
- 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,895
- SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,020
What are the different models of Toyota Tundra?
More about the 2021 Toyota Tundra
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Overview
The 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax is offered in the following styles: SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Tundra CrewMax.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Tundra CrewMax featuring deep dives into trim levels including SR5, Platinum, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax?
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,189. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $3,213 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,213 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,976.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,329. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $2,959 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,959 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,370.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,615. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $2,971 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,971 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,644.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 22 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,969. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $3,233 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,233 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,736.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,645. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $1,693 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,693 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,952.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 3.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMaxes are available in my area?
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Listings and Inventory
There are currently 108 new 2021 [object Object] Tundra CrewMaxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,269 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,894 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Tundra CrewMax available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Tundra CrewMax for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Tundra CrewMax you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Tundra for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,022.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,493.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax and all available trim types: SR5, Platinum, Limited, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
