  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. 2020 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,930
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,930
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Tundra
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,930
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,930
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Center Console Trayyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,930
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Divideryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Bed Matyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Skid Resistor Bedliner w/Deck Railyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hooksyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
Predator Stepsyes
Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badgeyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Spray-On Bedlineryes
Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badgeyes
Classic Black Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Angle of departure17.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Curb weight5640 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Army Green
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather/Red Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,930
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,930
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars