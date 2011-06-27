  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,280
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,280
The Tundra Package #2yes
Truck Exterior Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protector Packageyes
The Tundra Package #1yes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,280
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,280
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protector Packageyes
Center Console Trayyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,280
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,280
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sliding Sunshadeyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hooksyes
Bed Lightsyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
Predator Stepsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Skid Resistor Bedliner w/o Deck Railyes
Running Boardsyes
Spray-On Bedlineryes
Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badgeyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
20-inch 6-Spoke Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Skid Resistor Bedliner w/Deck Railyes
Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insert Badgeyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Angle of departure16.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Height75.8 in.
Maximum payload1620 lbs.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Exterior Colors
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Smoked Mesquite
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,280
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,280
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles