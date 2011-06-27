Used 2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Tundra Package #2yes
Tundra Package #1yes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Console Storage Trayyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
20-inch 6-Spoke Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Matte Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insertsyes
Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insertsyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Tow Hitch Packageyes
Running Boardsyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Curb weight5690 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
