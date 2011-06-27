  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,560
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,560
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Tundra Package #2yes
Tundra Package #1yes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,560
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,560
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Center Console Storage Trayyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,560
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,560
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
20-inch 6-Spoke Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Matte Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insertsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insertsyes
Bed Matyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Tow Hitch Packageyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Curb weight5645 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload1555 lbs.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksand
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,560
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,560
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
