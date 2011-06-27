  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,000
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,000
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,000
T4 Bedliner Packageyes
T3 Bedliner w/Deck Rail Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
TRD PRO Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Preferred Owner's Portfolioyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
10" Overhead DVD System (for non-MR)yes
Center Console Storage Trayyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,000
premium clothyes
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,000
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
17" Wheels and Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Color Keyed Fender Flaresyes
Predator Step Barsyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Black Textured Fender Flaresyes
Cargo Divideryes
Matte Black "Tundra" Tailgate Insertsyes
Tool Boxyes
Chrome "Tundra" Tailgate Insertsyes
Stealth Black Running Boardsyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Hitchyes
20" BBS Charcoal Alloy Wheels w/BFG Tiresyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Color Keyed Pocket Fender Flares w/Rivetsyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Satin Black Hood Graphic w/Pinstripe Outlineyes
Two-Tone Black Textured Fender Flares w/Claddingyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Bed Stepyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Curb weight5625 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1575 lbs.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Inferno
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,000
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
