Used 2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Premiere Package #2 w/20" BBS Matte Black Alloy Wheelsyes
1794 Grade Packageyes
XP Chrome Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
Exterior Options
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
Bed Matyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Heated Power Outside Tow Mirrorsyes
Spray-in Bedlineryes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
20-inch Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Color Keyed Fender Flaresyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Stainless Steel Step Boardsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Performance Dual Exhaustyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
10" Overhead DVD System (for MR)yes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Bedlineryes
Running Boardsyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Predator Step Baryes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Cargo Divideryes
Tool Boxyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
20" Black Mammoth Alloy Wheels w/BFG All Terrain Tiresyes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
20" BBS Charcoal Alloy Wheels w/BFG Tiresyes
20" BBS Matte Black Alloy Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Accent Stripeyes
Bed Stepyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5860 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1415 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
  • Attitude Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
