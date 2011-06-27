  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Tundra
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Premiere Package #6 w/20" Black Mammoth Alloy Wheelsyes
Premiere Package #5 w/20" BBS Matte Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Work Truck Packageyes
XP Chrome Edition Packageyes
18" BBS Silver Alloy Wheels and Stainless Running Boardsyes
18" BBS Black Alloy Wheels and Stainless Running Boardsyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premiere Package #4 w/20" BBS Charcoal Alloy Wheelsyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Matsyes
All Weather Matsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Exterior Options
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
Bed Matyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Heated Power Outside Tow Mirrorsyes
Spray-in Bedlineryes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Color Keyed Fender Flaresyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Stainless Steel Step Boardsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Performance Dual Exhaustyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
18" BBS Silver Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
18" BBS Matte Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Bedlineryes
Running Boardsyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Predator Step Baryes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Cargo Divideryes
Tool Boxyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
20" Black Mammoth Alloy Wheels w/BFG All Terrain Tiresyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
20" BBS Charcoal Alloy Wheels w/BFG Tiresyes
20" BBS Matte Black Alloy Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Accent Stripeyes
Bed Stepyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5625 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length228.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9900 lbs.
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Radiant Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
