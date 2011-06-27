Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2014 Toyota Tundra Double Cab SR5 4.6L bigdave5 , 01/02/2014 63 of 63 people found this review helpful This truck is my third Tundra (2003, 2007, & 2014). It is by far the BEST model Tundra thus far. The upgrades to the new model refresh are long overdue. The new Entune system is a welcome addition. It makes it feel like a 21st century vehicle. This time around, Ford and Chevy were strong contenders (sorry, I will never be a Chrysler/Dodge customer). However, the big difference is long-term reliability AND trade-in value. The overall performance, style, and mechanical prowess for the price is unbeatable. Report Abuse

Love my new 2014 Tundra! ckwwilson , 01/01/2014 SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Saw a couple of other reviews here and I do not have the problems they do. Ample power out of the 5.7 V8. Mine is easy to keep in the lane on the freeway(1000 freeway miles including winding mountain passes). The standard backup camera is a must have with the 8.1ft bed! The double cab feels bigger than some quad cabs from other brands. Ride is great, confidently stiff like one should expect from a pickup. Installed a TRD rear sway bar and now it has very little body roll, stays smooth through corners. Excellent interior design, very comfortable with a great field of view in every direction. Good use of soft surfaces to break up hard plastic. Entune audio is great once you get a feel for it. For my first 8-10k miles fuel economy was terrible, about 12mpg. I was honestly ready to turn it in as a lemon and that would have devastated me, but thenot one day out of nowhere it significantly improved and I started getting as high as 19.5mpg on the highway. I now have meaty tires on it which killed that so now I get around 16, but not because the truck can't do better. Next tires I get will be less aggressive road tires to bring the number back up. Overall I love the truck. With 40k on it it has lost only $3k in value and performs just like when I bought it new.

Best overall value - period jakesta , 01/07/2017 SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The Tundra is nothing special. Unless value and reliability are what matter to you the most. I was a "die-hard" F-150 guy until I purchased my 2014 Tundra. My Tundra averages about 16.2 mpg, it rides like a truck (kind of a big heavy feel), is extremely reliable and has every available option which is all I really need. Brakes are better than average - maybe the best, towing car trailers is a treat and driving around in heavy traffic is easy with little or no blind spots. A few things I don't like are: the windshield glass is cheap (easily chipped), the rear seat does not recline on the 2014, hardly any storage space, JBL sound system could be better. The things I love are: the rear power glass window (goes all the way down), the power adjustable headlights (perfect if you are towing), acceleration, brakes, reliability, cabin noise, exterior looks, great in the snow etc... I really love the Tundra - its a great Truck! I changed to a one size over (1 inch taller ) tire and love the ride even more. Update on 1/10/2020: Just hit 56K on the odometer. No issues whatsoever. Great truck so far. Gas milage has gotten a little bit better (16.5mpg) and the brakes still have the original pads.

Wishing I had my 07 Int.Tundra Storage in this 14! Michelle Massa , 02/04/2016 Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful What the hell were the Tundra engineers thinking when they designed the 2014 as compared to the 2007, which had stellar, sneaky, snappy little storage compartments all over the place!?!? They took just about all of handy storage compartments out of the 2014, and added one giant, cavernous (not so useful) one to center console, and I am on the fence about going back to an older model after just spending $35K! I miss some of the old features that much. I was on the fence about the reviews for things like interior design and performance, because in all honesty, I've only owned the 2014 for a few months - I bought it used with very low miles from a dealer. I had my 2007 for almost 9 years since new and had such good luck with the mechanicals on that truck, that I wanted another one just like it - the same color - but with more bells and whistles compared to my basic 07 double cab 5.7L which was getting up there in miles - 170K. I love that the new truck has some spruced up exterior bling with the grill redesign, and I'm told that they made some updates under the hood, but not a lot. Aesthetically it looks just as sharp as my 07 and even better , and the heated leather seats are just awesome, living in Vermont as I do. The climate control is much improved, and there are so many technical additions like bluetooth and navigation system that it's like I was living in the dark ages until I got this new rig. HOWEVER, as I get to know this truck, I find myself cursing the design engineers at Toyota on a daily basis. I've counted about 7 storage spaces that have disappeared from my beloved 07 design - the change drawer in the drivers door, the extra storage compartment in the front dashboard area on passenger's side, the pockets on the back of the front seats, the storage pods on the sides of the rear doors, the ashtray had some uses even though I didn't smoke - it held my nav device, which I will still use because the new one is sort of useless for many things that my Garmin Nuvi does effortlessly. What else - oh, the handle hoist-me-up bar on the drivers side - all other passenger seats in the 14 have a handle bar to hold on to - what about the driver's side, where perhaps the driver is only 5'5" and needs to hurl herself up to the seat, as she had for 9 years in her 07? No go, and Toyota dealer won't even install one because they said it interferes with the side bag safety system. I read on Tundratalk that it can be done, but why the heck did they make it go away in the first place??? I am so mad at them over that missing handle bar. The new truck is very comfortable, some of that is that it's a Limited model compared to my older 07 which was just more basic. I get the fancy opening rear window and tinted glass, it's a sharp truck and I love looking at it. But practically speaking for storage inside the cab? It's much worse than the 07. However, on the 2015 and 2016s, I saw that the back seat had a plastic storage compartment that lived permanently under the rear seats - I did NOT want that, so I intentionally looked for the newest model without that storage compartment since it doesn't fit my needs, and that was the 14. Another gripe is that the gas mileages actually went DOWN in the 14 - c'mon Toyota, you can do better than that!!! You are going backwards. It's the same engine I had in my 07, why did you lose mileage? Mine usually is in the 14.5 mpg anyway, regardless of where I'm driving or what speed. When I put on my truck camper, it will probably go down to 10, but at least I'll be comfortable!