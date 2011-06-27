  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,110
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,110
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,110
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,110
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,110
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyes
Underseat Storageyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,110
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,110
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room44.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Cargo Divideryes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Hood Protectoryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tiresyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Running Boardsyes
Bed Stepyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5355 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1385 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Red Rock, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,110
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,110
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,110
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles