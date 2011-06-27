Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Convenience Package w/Bucket Seatsyes
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Upgrade Packageyes
Work Truck Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
Display Navigation w/Entuneyes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Underseat Storageyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Hood Protectoryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tiresyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Bed Stepyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4950 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Graphite, vinyl
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
