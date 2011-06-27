Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Torque
|401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Convenience Package w/Bucket Seats
|yes
|Upgrade Package
|yes
|SR5 Package
|yes
|Tow Package
|yes
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|TRD Off-Road Package
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Interface Kit for iPod
|yes
|Seat Back Cargo Net
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protector
|yes
|AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetooth
|yes
|Display Navigation w/Entune
|yes
|Bluetooth Handsfree
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Underseat Storage
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.6 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|44.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|18" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboard
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Bedliner w/o Deck Rail System
|yes
|Tow Mirrors
|yes
|Bed Extender
|yes
|Tube Step (Black)
|yes
|TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Paint Protector Film
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Mini Tie Down w/Hook
|yes
|Deck Rail System
|yes
|Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Cargo Divider
|yes
|Power Tilt and Slide Moonroof
|yes
|Bedliner w/Deck Rail System
|yes
|18" Chrome Clad Steel Wheels
|yes
|Exterior Cargo Net
|yes
|Tube Step (Chrome)
|yes
|Locking Bike Rack Attachment
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Machined Star Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Bed Step
|yes
|Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connector
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Front track
|67.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5335 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7000 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1445 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|228.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.0 in.
|Height
|75.6 in.
|Wheel base
|145.7 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P255/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,880
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
