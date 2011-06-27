  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,930
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Work Truck Packageyes
SR5 Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,930
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,930
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,930
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,930
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Hood Protectoryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Extenderyes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tiresyes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Bed Stepyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4910 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1885 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Graphite, vinyl
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,930
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,930
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,930
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles