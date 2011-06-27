  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,155
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Work Truck Packageyes
SR5 Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,155
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,155
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,155
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,155
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,155
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Hood Protectoryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Step Boardsyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Exterior Bed Cargo Netyes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Tonneau Cover (Color-Keyed)yes
Bed Stepyes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich A/T KO Tiresyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight4580 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1620 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length209.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Graphite, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,155
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,155
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles