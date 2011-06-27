  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Memory Packageyes
Platinum Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interface Kit for iPodyes
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room44.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
20" Machined Star 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Hood Protectoryes
Brushed Stainless Steel Step Boardsyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Exterior Bed Cargo Netyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Running Boardsyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
Cargo Divideryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Tonneau Cover (Color-Keyed)yes
Bed Stepyes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich A/T KO Tiresyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5645 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1555 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Red Rock, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
