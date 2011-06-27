Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
2012 Tundra 4.6 double cab P2440 code / expense
Great truck up until last week. All the good things about Toyota Tundras are true---great ride, pulling power, large dealer base nationwide. This "weak link" however can endanger you and your family, and is a very expensive repair. This is my 4th Toyota since 2002 and 2nd Tundra, and I consider myself a Toyota fan. My complaint is both towards the vehicle, the dealership base, and Toyota corporation. Purchased this 2012 as a CPO from the dealership in 1/2016 with 35k miles. I have always believed it was a good company and product. Felt good knowing it was covered by Toyota's Certified Pre-Owned Warranty and had passed an intensive inspection prior to sale. Buyer beware. Secondary Air Pump Failure: At exactly 72,000 miles, the check engine / trac off lights came on and the truck went into limp mode. Just know that this well documented defect in Toyota Tundras still continues. Toyota claims the problem was corrected with the 2010 models, but acknowledges there are plenty of dissatisfied customers posting all over the internet. I've talked to 2 dealers, and many emails and phone calls to Toyota corporate regarding the defect and seeking assistance. They know the defect is common in all Tundras, and will tell you the defect with the AIP continues, but will not help. All dead ends. The Toyota corporation absolutely refuses to assist the customer even though we have the extended 7yr/100,000 mile power train warranty. Buyer beware, not if, but WHEN the repair WILL come, and it will cost you out of pocket anywhere from $2,000 - $3000. If you buy a 2010 Tundra or later, budget for this repair. I expect this defect will have a negative effect on your resale or trade value when you try to get rid of the vehicle. It is a safety issue. The symptoms: Code: P2440 -- The truck now has exactly 72,000 miles, and has gone into "Limp" mode with the Check Engine / Trac Off lights flashing. Limp mode means no acceleration, no ability to drive uphill. Even though they extended the warranty on this weak link in the vehicles built between 2007 - 2010, they do not acknowledge there is a manufacturing defect in later models. Extremely dangerous as the vehicle becomes sluggish and will not drive uphill or accelerate.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So Far So Good
Truck now has 11K miles. Had first synthetic oil change at 10K. Averaging 15.2 mpg in combined driving. Truck runs great and has similar MPG as tacomas I have owned in the past. The horsepower and torque on this truck is something else. I see negative reviews on here and I can't understand why. The performance is what impresses me the most. I am 6'4" and have plenty of room. Kids can sit in the back without any problem whatsoever. This is a real truck, not meant for anyone who wants a car..
Had the Rest - Now gotta Tundra
Just thought I would update my review - I have now owed my Certified Used Tundra for two-years now. I am just as happy as the day I got it. No check engine lights and no problems. I wish I would have switched to Toyota years ago and saved myself some weekends of not working on vehicles and lots of headaches. This truck has made multiple trips to Florida and many to the Midwest and is a joy to drive. Toyotas cost a little more but, they hold their value, and they stand the test of time. I am to the point in my life where owning a quality vehicle that I don't have to worry about is first and foremost. I don't have to worry about my vehicle being labeled as a "rolling sarcophagi", or "disfiguring", or wondering what kind of defect my vehicle has and how it's going to kill me....lol
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Almost Perfect
I have had a 4X4, 17" wheel for six-months now. One must understand Toyota's list of options doesn't mean that they're really available. Toyota installs options based on info they received from previous year's customers. They also put the premium options only on the most expensive model. (Moonroof, full-size opening rear window are on Quad only.) There was only one Tundra with the options I wanted on the West Coast and it came with options I didn't want. Gas mileage is 14.6 to 14.7. Doesn't matter if I'm on the flat interstate, a Sierra dirt road, or city streets. I am 55 and keep vehicles for twenty years. With that in mind, my biggest regret is the crappy interior materials - I get to watch what is now crappy get even worse as time goes on. Other than that, and the freeway beatings, I love the truck and look forward to using it to its fullest towing a rolling mansion when I retire.
Great Realiable Truck
This was a city truck for several years. We lived in the burbs and I commuted daily with it. Tires, Oil and Gas are the only thing it needed. I love this truck. Obviously you don't buy a full-sized truck for it's mpg, which is the only negative i can say about it. The acceleration was surprisingly quick for a vehicle it's size. While driving it around in tight city streets, I found it handled its size and weight extremely well. I never felt it wallowing around the lane, drifting lazily. No it stayed on it's line and moved. In snow, it's average until you engage 4WD. With 4WD on, this thing is a freight train and feels like it's on rails. I HAVE recommended the tundra to many people. My only reason for selling is a growing family. But I'll always have the good 'ol days with my tundra.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner