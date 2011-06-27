Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2012 Tundra 4.6 double cab P2440 code / expense catndahats , 04/07/2019 Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Great truck up until last week. All the good things about Toyota Tundras are true---great ride, pulling power, large dealer base nationwide. This "weak link" however can endanger you and your family, and is a very expensive repair. This is my 4th Toyota since 2002 and 2nd Tundra, and I consider myself a Toyota fan. My complaint is both towards the vehicle, the dealership base, and Toyota corporation. Purchased this 2012 as a CPO from the dealership in 1/2016 with 35k miles. I have always believed it was a good company and product. Felt good knowing it was covered by Toyota's Certified Pre-Owned Warranty and had passed an intensive inspection prior to sale. Buyer beware. Secondary Air Pump Failure: At exactly 72,000 miles, the check engine / trac off lights came on and the truck went into limp mode. Just know that this well documented defect in Toyota Tundras still continues. Toyota claims the problem was corrected with the 2010 models, but acknowledges there are plenty of dissatisfied customers posting all over the internet. I've talked to 2 dealers, and many emails and phone calls to Toyota corporate regarding the defect and seeking assistance. They know the defect is common in all Tundras, and will tell you the defect with the AIP continues, but will not help. All dead ends. The Toyota corporation absolutely refuses to assist the customer even though we have the extended 7yr/100,000 mile power train warranty. Buyer beware, not if, but WHEN the repair WILL come, and it will cost you out of pocket anywhere from $2,000 - $3000. If you buy a 2010 Tundra or later, budget for this repair. I expect this defect will have a negative effect on your resale or trade value when you try to get rid of the vehicle. It is a safety issue. The symptoms: Code: P2440 -- The truck now has exactly 72,000 miles, and has gone into "Limp" mode with the Check Engine / Trac Off lights flashing. Limp mode means no acceleration, no ability to drive uphill. Even though they extended the warranty on this weak link in the vehicles built between 2007 - 2010, they do not acknowledge there is a manufacturing defect in later models. Extremely dangerous as the vehicle becomes sluggish and will not drive uphill or accelerate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So Far So Good thebigv21 , 02/25/2013 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Truck now has 11K miles. Had first synthetic oil change at 10K. Averaging 15.2 mpg in combined driving. Truck runs great and has similar MPG as tacomas I have owned in the past. The horsepower and torque on this truck is something else. I see negative reviews on here and I can't understand why. The performance is what impresses me the most. I am 6'4" and have plenty of room. Kids can sit in the back without any problem whatsoever. This is a real truck, not meant for anyone who wants a car.. Report Abuse

Had the Rest - Now gotta Tundra RicheD , 12/28/2016 Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Just thought I would update my review - I have now owed my Certified Used Tundra for two-years now. I am just as happy as the day I got it. No check engine lights and no problems. I wish I would have switched to Toyota years ago and saved myself some weekends of not working on vehicles and lots of headaches. This truck has made multiple trips to Florida and many to the Midwest and is a joy to drive. Toyotas cost a little more but, they hold their value, and they stand the test of time. I am to the point in my life where owning a quality vehicle that I don't have to worry about is first and foremost. I don't have to worry about my vehicle being labeled as a "rolling sarcophagi", or "disfiguring", or wondering what kind of defect my vehicle has and how it's going to kill me....lol Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost Perfect buzzkiller , 07/31/2012 12 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had a 4X4, 17" wheel for six-months now. One must understand Toyota's list of options doesn't mean that they're really available. Toyota installs options based on info they received from previous year's customers. They also put the premium options only on the most expensive model. (Moonroof, full-size opening rear window are on Quad only.) There was only one Tundra with the options I wanted on the West Coast and it came with options I didn't want. Gas mileage is 14.6 to 14.7. Doesn't matter if I'm on the flat interstate, a Sierra dirt road, or city streets. I am 55 and keep vehicles for twenty years. With that in mind, my biggest regret is the crappy interior materials - I get to watch what is now crappy get even worse as time goes on. Other than that, and the freeway beatings, I love the truck and look forward to using it to its fullest towing a rolling mansion when I retire. Report Abuse