  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Tundra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,960
See Tundra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,960
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,960
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Work Truck Packageyes
SR5 Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,960
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,960
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,960
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
Audio Deleteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
BLU Logic Hands-free Systemyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Multifunction Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,960
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Front head room40.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,960
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Bed Matyes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheel Upgradeyes
Deck Rail System w/4 Adjustable Tie Downsyes
Mudguardsyes
20" Machined Star 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
TRD 22" Polished Forged Wheel Upgradeyes
Hood Protectoryes
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Step Boardsyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Exterior Bed Cargo Netyes
18" Styled Steel Wheelsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Power Heated Outside Mirrorsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Tonneau Cover (Color-Keyed)yes
Bed Stepyes
Power Outside Mirrorsyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5180 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload2020 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Graphite, vinyl
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,960
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,960
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,960
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Tundra Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles