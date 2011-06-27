Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque327 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyes
Work Truck Package w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
Work Truck Packageyes
SR5 Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Color Keyed Bumper Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Interface Kit for iPodyes
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
AM/FM/MP3 CD Player w/6 Speakersyes
BLU Logic Hands-free Systemyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
JBL AM/FM/MP3 6-CD Changer w/Bluetoothyes
Power Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Underseat Storage Boxyes
Underseat Storageyes
Multifunction Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Bed Matyes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheel Upgradeyes
Deck Rail System w/4 Adjustable Tie Downsyes
Mudguardsyes
20" Machined Star 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
TRD 22" Polished Forged Wheel Upgradeyes
Hood Protectoryes
Fog Lampsyes
Manual Mirrorsyes
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Brushed Stainless Steel Step Boardsyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Exterior Bed Cargo Netyes
18" Styled Steel Wheelsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Running Boardsyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Power Heated Outside Mirrorsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Power Horizontal Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Tonneau Cover (Color-Keyed)yes
Bed Stepyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5085 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1615 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
