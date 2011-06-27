Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
Just got this truck, so this is my initial thoughts. Very surprised with the 'grunt' of the 4.6L V8. Surprisingly smooth ride and very quiet, no road or outside noise. Steering in very light and responsive which I like. I had a 2008 CR-V and very noisy with a lot of road noise.
Good Quality Truck
Wife talked me into going Toyota for my next truck. The Tundra is priced the same as a Tacoma 4 door but you get a better riding truck for the highway. Since it is a V8 I am not expecting a miracle in mileage but if it gets 17+ mpg I am happy. It's very roomy and a comfortable ride for highway driving. A little bumpy in city driving but all full size trucks will be that way.
Greatest Bang for Buck
This truck has the greatest bang for buck. Foremost, the dbl cab will carry 3 adults and has a 6 1/2 ft bed. This is extra for ford and not avail. for GM. Second, the drive train is incredible (5.7, 4x4, TRD), acceleration is smooth and power is always there. My gas mpg is improving, about 16.7, 80% highway. Quiet and smooth ride for a truck. Bluetooth hands free for cell phone was easy to setup. Headlights work great! Previous trucks I've owned had weak headlights compared to the Tundra's. Interior looks are good, but compared to recently remodeled trucks, they are appear basic. However, the Tundra's capabilities will still go tow to tow with today's ford, dodge and gm trucks!
Love This Truck
I bought this truck new in 2007 after driving a few of the competitors and decided to go with Toyota because of its known reliability and large towing capacity. I had an accident a month after owning the truck and it still drive the same after repair. I bought a 10,000 pound 5th wheel and have hauled it to Yellowstone and the Appalachian Mountains with no problems. Sure gas mileage stinks while hauling (8-10mpg) but its a truck. While my comrades pull their trailers and start complaining their transmissions are getting hot mine doesn't even flinch. I hope this review helps eliminates any doubts about buying this truck. I also don't notice a jitter but I'm not a professional reviewer.
Like the Truck unhappy with Toyota & their platinum!
The truck has been great, one our 3rd one, plus had a Rav 4. However, now that we need help Toyota & the dealer (Toyota of Vero Beach) threw us to the curb. Said we got contaminated fuel, so our platinum policy that cost us $2160, won't cover anything, even towing! We are up to $2000 and they are not done yet. They have had the truck for 4 days and now it's the weekend. What a joke! Drove the truck for a couple of days with no problem, then all of a sudden it just died! Hard to believe that after 200 miles of driving all of a sudden contaminated fuel kicks in. Quite sure they figure they found a sucker when 2 retired people showed up!!
