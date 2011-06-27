Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck AussieOkie , 10/30/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Just got this truck, so this is my initial thoughts. Very surprised with the 'grunt' of the 4.6L V8. Surprisingly smooth ride and very quiet, no road or outside noise. Steering in very light and responsive which I like. I had a 2008 CR-V and very noisy with a lot of road noise. Report Abuse

Good Quality Truck Kevin , 10/22/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Wife talked me into going Toyota for my next truck. The Tundra is priced the same as a Tacoma 4 door but you get a better riding truck for the highway. Since it is a V8 I am not expecting a miracle in mileage but if it gets 17+ mpg I am happy. It's very roomy and a comfortable ride for highway driving. A little bumpy in city driving but all full size trucks will be that way. Report Abuse

Greatest Bang for Buck lobstah , 07/08/2012 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This truck has the greatest bang for buck. Foremost, the dbl cab will carry 3 adults and has a 6 1/2 ft bed. This is extra for ford and not avail. for GM. Second, the drive train is incredible (5.7, 4x4, TRD), acceleration is smooth and power is always there. My gas mpg is improving, about 16.7, 80% highway. Quiet and smooth ride for a truck. Bluetooth hands free for cell phone was easy to setup. Headlights work great! Previous trucks I've owned had weak headlights compared to the Tundra's. Interior looks are good, but compared to recently remodeled trucks, they are appear basic. However, the Tundra's capabilities will still go tow to tow with today's ford, dodge and gm trucks! Report Abuse

Love This Truck campingfool , 07/31/2011 11 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in 2007 after driving a few of the competitors and decided to go with Toyota because of its known reliability and large towing capacity. I had an accident a month after owning the truck and it still drive the same after repair. I bought a 10,000 pound 5th wheel and have hauled it to Yellowstone and the Appalachian Mountains with no problems. Sure gas mileage stinks while hauling (8-10mpg) but its a truck. While my comrades pull their trailers and start complaining their transmissions are getting hot mine doesn't even flinch. I hope this review helps eliminates any doubts about buying this truck. I also don't notice a jitter but I'm not a professional reviewer. Report Abuse